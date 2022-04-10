Belgrade’s four-game win streak came to a halt in a wild conference defeat to Great Falls CMR Saturday.
The Panthers trailed by 12 runs after three innings, but had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh. Tayler Thomas flew out to center to end the game as the Rustlers hung on for a 15-13 Eastern AA victory.
While Belgrade nearly pulled off a stunning comeback after trailing 14-2, head coach Joey Roberts lamented the team’s early mistakes.
“We put ourselves in that position. I think we had five errors in the first two innings,” he said. “Credit to CMR, we knew they were going to hit the ball hard and they did. When we had opportunities to get them out we didn’t and that’s critical, especially allowing them to get on and advance on just little mistakes mentally or letting the ball get through us.”
Following back-to-back sterling efforts in the circle by Arin Eaton in victories against Butte and Great Falls, Thomas was assigned the start in the circle on a cold and blustery day at the Belgrade Softball Complex. But just four batters into the game Roberts had to make a circle visit after CMR scored three runs following a pair of walks, two singles, a passed ball and two errors in the outfield.
The Rustlers scored five more runs in the second and Ella Seaman didn’t fare much better in relief after allowing six in the third. But, again, Belgrade’s defense didn’t help out the sophomore in the circle.
Eaton took over in the fourth and tossed three scoreless innings before CMR manufactured a run in the seventh. The senior scattered four hits and struck out three.
While Eaton had been dominant in her recent outings, Roberts doesn’t want to push her too hard coming off a shoulder injury. Thus, he had hoped to rest her against the Rustlers.
“Last year our success at state, a lot had to do with our pitching staff,” Roberts said. “Arin’s thrown incredible the last couple games, but coming back from the shoulder we want to try and limit her a little bit and give Tayler and Ella a look.”
While the defense committed seven errors by game’s end, the offense squandered scoring opportunities early on that proved costly. The Panthers loaded the bases in the first and second innings, but only managed to produce two runs.
Seaman flew out to left to end the first, while Shaylis Osler popped out and then Tycelee Bowler grounded out to end the second.
Belgrade did score four runs in the fourth after loading the bases, but that was due in part to an error by the Rustlers.
“One of them Ella stroked it. That was a shot,” said Roberts. “But the two other times after that we got to score those runs. I think it’s part of being young and part of making those in-game adjustments that we got to get better at and we will.”
Belgrade began its rally with a five-run fourth inning and then added two more in the fifth to cut the deficit to 14-9. Randi Widdicombe belted a double in the sixth that led to a run, and then the senior had another in the seventh that drove in a run to make it 15-13.
But pinch hitter Lily Bolin grounded out for the second out of in the inning before Thomas flew out to end the game.
Widdicombe finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, while Brooklyn Ragland was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Eaton was 3 for 4.
Belgrade (5-2, 1-1 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday hosting Billings Senior in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
Great Falls CMR 15, Belgrade 13
CMR 356 000 1 - 15 14 4
Belgrade 110 521 3 - 13 16 7
Bree Ginnaty, Madi Hermiller (7) and Sarah Faulk. Tayler Thomas, Ella Seaman (2), Arin Eaton (4) and Khloey Robinson.
GREAT FALLS CMR (2-1) - Faulk 2-3 (2B, 3B), Jacklyn Kleinsasser 2-4, Lauren Lindseth 2-4 (2B), Ginnaty 2-4, Tori Lapierre 1-5, Madlyn Hammja 3-5 (2B), Jenna Etcheberry 1-4, Brooke Powers 0-4, Hermiller 1-3.
BELGRADE (5-2) - Thomas 2-5 (3B), Robinson 1-3, Shaylis Osler 2-4, Tycelee Bowler 1-5, Eaton 3-4, Brooklyn Ragland 4-4 (2B), Seaman 0-4, Randi Widdicombe 3-4 (2 2B), Abbie Morin 0-4, Lily Bolin 0-1.