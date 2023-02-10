CHURCHILL — Standing in a hallway clutching a basketball and water bottle in one arm and holding a cupcake with the other, it had begun to sink in for Ava Bellach Thursday night.
The senior poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Manhattan Christian to a 22-point victory against Whitehall. Not only was it Bellach’s final home game in the Memorial Event Center, but also the final home game with her dad, Jeff, as head coach.
Jeff Bellach plans to step down following the season after five years at the helm. He also coached the boys for seven years and guided the program to an unbeaten season and state championship in 2019.
“I knew about my dad from the beginning that he was going to end this year. It’s definitely surreal,” Ava Bellach said. “I’m so happy he chose to do it with me, so I’m very grateful for it.”
Jeff Bellach tried to the treat the game as any other, at least that’s what he kept telling himself. But he did acknowledge that it’s a special night regardless of who the seniors are from year to year.
“Senior night always has something special,” he said. “You try not to over do it, but if you think back to all of them, each one of them you kind of remember parts of it. (It was) special that Ava was able to play well and we were able to get another win.”
Ava Bellach, as she’s done throughout her career, shined in her final home appearance. The 6-foot forward drilled a pair of 3’s in the first quarter and scored 14 of the team’s first 20 points in a 58-36 non-conference win against the Trojans.
It took more than four minutes for either team to score and then Ava Bellach tallied 11 points over the final 3:22 of the first quarter.
“I hit those first two and I was feeling it a little bit,” she said. “And then had a couple little crazy shots there, but I dialed it back.”
While Christian (16-2) led just 26-19 at halftime in its regular season finale, it turned into a rout in the second half. The Eagles scored the first 11 points of the third quarter, and Ava Bellach hit three more 3s, as the lead swelled to as much as 29 in the fourth.
Grace Aamot, who is Christian’s only other senior, shot 4 of 6 from the field en route to scoring 10 points. Miranda Wyatt also reached double figures with 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Maxine Hoagland led Whitehall with 15 points and seven boards.
“Whitehall’s gotten a lot better since the first time we played them (a 49-31 victory in December),” noted Jeff Bellach. “It’s kind of nice to have that barometer. I think both teams have really improved if you go back to that. Both teams have come a long way.”
Ava Bellach finished 8 of 17 from the field and buried six 3’s on the night. In the process she inched closer to a historic milestone — joining the school’s 1,000-point club.
Heading into the postseason Ava Bellach needs just 46 points to become the 10th female to reach 1,000 points and the 18th in school history.
While the team’s success comes first, it’s a personal goal that Ava Bellach had hoped to achieve this season. And, she’s done much of it over the past three years after seeing limited time off the bench as a freshman.
“I think it’s a big thing for me. Around the state there’s a bunch of Class C girls who get to play as eighth graders and with numbers ahead of me in the classes I didn’t have the opportunity to play as an eighth grader. My freshman year I’d be (playing) like the last couple minutes of the game, but I was happy,” Ava Bellach said. “I give a lot of credit to my dad, I get to shoot when I want. He gives me the green light a lot, so it’s definitely a big milestone. But being able to do it in those four years is pretty crazy for me.”
Ava Bellach will have an opportunity to join the club when the team competes in the District 12C Tournament. The three-day event begins Feb. 16 in Butte and the top four teams advance to divisional.
Christian enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will play a first round game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Maroon Activities Center.
“Excited about the next couple of weeks going forward and the opportunities that are in front of us,” said Jeff Bellach. “It’s going to be a battle all the way through, so excited for the opportunity.”
Manhattan Christian 58, Whitehall 36
Whitehall 8 11 7 10 - 36
Christian 17 9 18 14 - 58
WHITEHALL (3-13) – Hope Nieskens 1 0-0 3, Charity Nieskens 0 0-0 0, Kayleen Klapan 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Briggs 2 0-2 4, Kari Ellison 1 3-4 5, Julia Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Finlai Reiff 0 0-0 0, Lexi Stratton 0 0-0 0, Lauren Cima 1 2-2 4, Lainey Elison 1 0-0 3, Maxine Hoagland 5 5-7 15. Totals: 12 10-15 36.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-2) – Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 2 2-3 7, Katelyn Van Kirk 1 0-2 2, Ava Bellach 8 3-4 25, Grace Aamot 4 2-3 10, Miranda Wyatt 4 2-4 10, Karissa Van Kirk 1 0-0 2, Eliza Kimm 0 0-0 0, Addie Venema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-16 58.
3-point goals: Whi 2 (H. Nieskens 1, L. Ellison 1), MC 7 (Bellach 6, Triemstra 1).