Ava Bellach

Ava Bellach defends an advance up the court by Whitehall atop Manhattan Christian’s press Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Standing in a hallway clutching a basketball and water bottle in one arm and holding a cupcake with the other, it had begun to sink in for Ava Bellach Thursday night.

The senior poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Manhattan Christian to a 22-point victory against Whitehall. Not only was it Bellach’s final home game in the Memorial Event Center, but also the final home game with her dad, Jeff, as head coach.

Grace Aamot

Manhattan Christian senior Grace Aamot gets off a shot between Whitehall’s Kari Ellison, left, and Maxine Hoagland Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.
Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt (34) gets off a shot as Whitehall’s Lindsay Briggs defends Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.

