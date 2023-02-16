The Belgrade Girls Softball Association and Belgrade School District reached an agreement at Monday’s school board meeting to split the cost to upgrade the Belgrade Softball Complex.
The aging facility, which is located north of the Belgrade Intermediate School, was built in the mid-2000s and lights were added to the varsity field in 2011. But fencing has deteriorated, and several safety concerns have arisen in recent years. Thus, improvements were deemed necessary.
The BGSA first approached the school board in the spring of 2022 about upgrades, which was met with some resistance. However, after educating the school board on why upgrades were necessary, a process that took several months, an agreement was finally reached to split the expected cost of $136,000.
“Would it have happened without the split? I don’t know. That’s a lot of money,” Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson said. “But BGSA stepped up. They’re absolutely amazing with how they helped us.”
While the complex was built primarily by volunteers, it sits on Belgrade School District land. Thus, the district rents out the facility in the spring and summer to the BGSA.
Belgrade has boasted one of the premier high school softball programs in the state. The Panthers have competed in eight state championship games since 2010, including four over the past five years, and have won four titles — three in Class A and another in AA.
Belgrade’s youth program has been instrumental in developing players for success in high school, and BGSA President Amy Seaman is reaching out to the community to help keep that going.
With the school district and BGSA each contributing about 68,000 to upgrades, she’s looking for donations.
"This is going to tap out the majority of BSGA money right now, we just sent out a big thing (fund raiser) right now. We're looking for donors,” Seaman said. “We can cover the whole amount, Belgrade Girls Softball can, but we are looking for any sort of big donors."
The BGSA has relied on its annual 30 Guns in 30 Days fund raiser to replenish its finances, but will lose more than 75% of its savings with its contribution to upgrades.
"It basically keeps our money afloat. It keeps us entering all of our tournaments, it keeps our costs low,” Seaman explained. “We have about $100,000 roughly in our account, but it's about almost $20,000 to sign up for travel ball tournaments, rec ball tournaments, uniforms. So we kind of have to keep all of that up there."
The softball complex was one of the best in the state when it was built, but it hasn’t been upgraded since 2016 when a permanent concession stand and restrooms were built along the first base line of the varsity field.
“When we went to Missoula for double A state (last year) I was looking around going, ‘Wow. We need this. I don’t feel good hosting anything anymore at our complex,’” said Robinson. “So it was really nice to see the board just give us time to accumulate all the information, give it to them, and then they just kind of saw our point of view and understood safety’s number one.”
Robinson was referring to Fort Missoula Regional Park, which features seven softball fields owned by the City of Missoula. The 156-acre park opened in 2017 and the BGSA plans to model its upgrades based on those fields.
Seaman said fencing along the backstop will be removed and three-foot padded backstops will be built from dugout to dugout on each field.
"The concrete was a big chunk of money and then the padding that will go along that concrete,” Seaman noted.
The chain link fences will be replaced with netting, similar to what was erected on the fields in Missoula. It will provide a better viewing experience for fans as well as enhance safety for both fans and players.
Netting will also be erected on the varsity field along the third base line, which has been a simple four-foot fence since the complex was built. Fouls balls have often been hit in that direction, making it the most dangerous place to watch a game.
“On the game (varsity) field third base line, line drives come out there frequently,” said Robinson. “Every year someone gets hit and we’re just waiting for a really bad situation, so having it up there and all around would be very, very beneficial to the safety of everyone around.”
The chain link fences along the base lines of the other three fields in the clover complex will be “refreshed” Seaman said. And, in some areas, raised between six to eight feet to add additional safety for fans.
"They're going to replace what is bad,” said Seaman. “And they're going to extend the chain link between Fields 3 and 4, those short fences that run out there, they're going to extend those to be six or eight feet down so that people walking in are not at risk of getting hit by a ball."
The BGSA has already begun some of the improvements and installed new clay in the pitcher’s circle and batter’s box on the varsity field and pitcher's circle for the other three fields for a cost of about $6,000. The batter’s boxes on the other three fields will be completed this spring.
The rest of the renovation will not take place until August. With the high school beginning practice in mid-March, and rec and travel teams to follow in April and June, the decision was made to hold off on construction.
Following the 10th Annual Veterans Memorial Classic (a high school all-star tournament hosted by the Nicholas Bloem VFW Post 12112) the first week of August the complex renovation will commence.
Long-term, Seaman said, the goal is to replace the gravel scattered throughout the complex with pavement, replace the temporary outfield fencing for the other three fields, and hopefully, add lights to the other three fields.
In addition, the BGSA would like to add a second clover field at Field 5, which is located north of the complex at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex off Spooner Road.
For now though, Seaman is excited about the current upgrades as Belgrade prepares to host the State A and AA high school tournaments in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
"It definitely took a lot of work between (Belgrade High head coach) Joey (Roberts), Toby, Belgrade Girls Softball and even Jim Matter (organizer of the Veterans Memorial Classic) was kind of in on it for VFW,” she said. “It sucks it won't be ready to go for his 10th VFW tournament. That was the goal."