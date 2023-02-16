Joey Roberts

Fans line the third base fence behind Belgrade High head coach Joey Roberts during a game in April of 2022 at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

 Dan Chesnet

The Belgrade Girls Softball Association and Belgrade School District reached an agreement at Monday’s school board meeting to split the cost to upgrade the Belgrade Softball Complex.

The aging facility, which is located north of the Belgrade Intermediate School, was built in the mid-2000s and lights were added to the varsity field in 2011. But fencing has deteriorated, and several safety concerns have arisen in recent years. Thus, improvements were deemed necessary.

BGSA Softball Player

The Belgrade Girls Softball Association offers both rec ball and travel ball for players in ages U10 to U12 with games and tournament played at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

