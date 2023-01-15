Seth Amunrud

Manhattan Christian’s Seth Amunrud dribbles around Three Forks’ Caleb Van Vleet Saturday night.

 Dan Chesnet

THREE FORKS — Caleb Van Vleet buried a 3 to begin the game and then Tallyn McCauley added a bucket Saturday as Three Forks gained the early momentum against Manhattan Christian in a matchup of defending state champions. But missed opportunities proved costly early on for the Wolves.

Manhattan Christian, the defending Class C champion, closed out the first quarter on a 10-2 run and then took control in the second en route to a 66-47 victory.

Mason Venema

Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema gets off a shot over Three Forks’ Caleb Van Vleet (2) Saturday night.
Shane Williams

Three Forks’ Shane Williams, left, gets off a shot as Manhattan Christian’s Rance Hamilton defends Saturday night.

