THREE FORKS — Caleb Van Vleet buried a 3 to begin the game and then Tallyn McCauley added a bucket Saturday as Three Forks gained the early momentum against Manhattan Christian in a matchup of defending state champions. But missed opportunities proved costly early on for the Wolves.
Manhattan Christian, the defending Class C champion, closed out the first quarter on a 10-2 run and then took control in the second en route to a 66-47 victory.
Three Forks is the defending State B champion and head coach Terry Hauser lamented his young team’s early miscues.
“We missed three or four bunnies and that was when it was like 5-2,” he said. “If we jump on them, then all of a sudden they’re on their heels and it could be a little bit of a different game. In order for us to beat a great team like that we got to be polished for one. And to jump on them early would have been big time.”
The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run, featuring a 3 by Austin Kriebel, to stretch a four-point lead to 22-9. It was the start of an explosive quarter for Manhattan Christian, which tallied 28 points.
Hauser felt that his team wasn’t getting back in transition quick enough and gave up too many easy scores.
“We weren’t fundamental enough,” he said. “We turned it over in the first half too much, didn’t make shots, and that technical killed us too.”
Hauser was whistled for a technical foul early in the second quarter during the Eagles’ 10-0 run. While Tebarek Hill only made one of the free throws, Manhattan Christian quickly scored again and then added an 8-0 run later in the frame en route to taking a 40-21 lead into halftime.
Seth Amunrud led Manhattan Christian with 17 points and eight boards, while Hill finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Nathan Adams chipped in with eight points.
While the Eagles won by 19, it was a far different game from when they defeated Three Forks by 41 in December.
“Great coaching staff and those kids are young, so we expected a better game and a very physical game,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “They’re a very physical team and I think at times we weren’t ready to match their physicality. That can get in your head if you’re getting pushed around and shoved around … we didn’t respond well to that at times.”
Three Forks (4-6) received a game-high 20 points from Dylan Swenson, while Van Vleet finished with 10.
While the Wolves were outscored by 19 in the first half, the contest was even in the second.
“I told them to keep their heads up,” said Hauser. “We want to beat them obviously, but such a good team like that — we made improvements and you could see that.”
Friday, in a District 12C contest against Gardiner in the Memorial Event Center, the Eagles jumped out to a big lead early and never let off the gas. Manhattan Christian led 21-2 after the first quarter en route to a 73-30 victory.
Mason Venema scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles, while Amunrud and Christian Triemstra had 17 and 12, respectively. Amunrud also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Preston Roberts led the Bruins with 10 points before fouling out.
“I thought we moved the ball really well and defensively last night we did a much better job of being in position and talking to each other,” said Glaus.
Manhattan Christian (9-1, 3-1 District 12C) hosts Lima Thursday, while Three Forks hosts Columbus Friday.
Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 30
Gardiner 2 15 9 4 - 30
Christian 21 19 14 19 - 73
GARDINER - Cayden Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Tyler Stermitz 0 0-0 0, Noah Herrera 0 0-0 0, John McDonald 3 2-3 9, Colter Lumley 0 0-0 0, Abraham Leafty 0 0-0 0, Preston Roberts 4 0-0 10, Landon Guengerich 2 1-2 5, Parker Wyman 2 0-1 4, Toby Wilner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-6 30.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-1) - Mason Venema 9 1-6 21, Jack Scott 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Nathan Adams 2 0-0 4, Christian Triemstra 6 0-0 12, Austin Kriebel 3 0-0 6, Carter VanDyken 0 2-2 2, Seth Amunrud 7 3-4 17, Dominic Hoist 2 0-0 4, Nik Albro 1 0-0 3, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 6-12 73.
3-point goals: Gar 3 (Roberts 2, McDonald 1), MC 3 (Venema 2, Albro 1).
Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 47
Christian 12 28 13 13 - 66
Three Forks 8 13 15 11 - 47
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-1) - Austin Kriebel 1 2-2 5, Seth Amunrud 6 4-5 17,Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 4 0-0 8, Tebarek Hill 4 1-2 11, Mason Venema 4 0-1 8, Isaac Hoekema 1 0-0 2, Rance Hamilton 0 1-2 1, Christian Triemstra 2 0-0 5, Jack Scott 2 0-0 4, Carter VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Johnathon Venhuizen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 8-12 66.
THREE FORKS (4-6) - Caleb VanVleet 3 1-2 10, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Anderson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 7 4-5 20, Shane Williams 3 2-5 8, Colten Hayder 0 0-0 0, Hunter Feddes 0 0-2 0, Tallyn McCauley 1 0-0 2, Sam Tesoro 1 1-2 4, Cory Potts 1 0-0 2, Devon Long 0 1-2 1, Trevor Davis 16 9-18 47.
3-point goals: MC 6 (Hill 2, Kriebel 1, Amunrud 1, Triemestra 1, Venhuizen 1), TF 6 (Van Vleet 3, Swenson 2, Tesoro 1).