Following a blowout loss on the road heading into Christmas break, Belgrade bounced back with a strong performance Thursday.
The defense allowed just 41 points and the Panthers led the contest with just over 90 seconds remaining. But victory slipped through their grasp as Great Falls escaped with a 41-40 victory in the Eastern AA opener for both teams.
While a heartbreaking defeat, Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte feels her team is on the cusp of notching its first win of the season.
“I think they are finally feeling like they didn’t get completely beat. We’re right there in every category. We’re right there in rebounding, we’re right there in steals,” she said. “We’re playing great defense right now. We just got to get over the hump. It’s just a really big hump.”
The Panthers had an opportunity to either tie or take the lead after McKenna Morris was fouled with 1.3 seconds remaining. But the junior missed both of her free throw attempts.
“I told her it never comes down to one single play,” said Nolte. “You miss free throws, yeah it sucks. But maybe this will be the piece that puts you at the free throw line for the next 24 hours and it makes you an excellent free throw shooter.”
The dramatic finish was set up when Dani Senger missed the front end of a 1 and 1 with 7.7 seconds to go for the Bison. Grace Garvert hauled in the rebound for Belgrade and quickly got the ball into the hands of Morris, who was fouled driving into the lane.
Prior to missing the free throws Morris buried a 3 from the top of the arc to give the Panthers a 38-37 lead with 1:42 remaining. She also made a nice pass in the paint to Noami Reanier that cut the score to 41-40.
The contest was tight throughout with neither team leading by more than five. The teams combined for five 3’s in the third quarter, and the score was knotted at 29 entering the fourth.
Olivia Wegner and Reanier each scored 12 points in leading Belgrade, while Morris had nine. Khloey Robinson chipped in with seven points.
“We tried some new things offensively and so I think those really helped open up the middle of the floor,” said Nolte. “We got good looks and McKenna made some good shots, Naomi made some good shots and Liv has been attacking the rim. I think eventually the pieces are going to fall (into place).”
Belgrade (0-4, 0-1 Eastern AA) is back in action Saturday at Great Falls CMR.
Great Falls 41, Belgrade 40
Great Falls 8 12 9 12 - 41
Belgrade 9 9 11 11 - 40
GREAT FALLS (1-2) - Rylee Schei 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Jones 4 0-0 11, Isis Haslem 0 2-2 2, Emma Tolan 3 0-0 6, Hayleigh Watson 0 1-2 1, Haley Lins 0 0-0 0, Dani Senger 2 0-0 5, Natalie Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jamie Reed 4 0-1 9. Totals: 16 3-5 41.
BELGRADE (0-4) - Olivia Wegner 4 4-9 12, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 4 0-2 9, Naomi Reanier 5 0-0 12, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Khloey Robinson 2 1-2 7, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-13 40.
3-point goals: GF 6 (Jones 3, Schei 1, Senger 1, Reed 1), Bel 5 (Reanier 2, Robinson 2, Morris 1).