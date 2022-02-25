With two small hops, Allie Megargel sank two free throws.
The Bozeman senior then stole an errant inbounds pass from Belgrade, drew a foul and split her next two shots from the line. The fourth-quarter free throws were largely inconsequential as the Hawks already led by double digits. But the sequence was a nice bow on a brilliant senior night performance.
Megargel scored a team-high 17 points in leading the Hawks to a 45-26 victory at Bozeman High.
“I can’t believe I’m here already. I remember going through this with a bunch of other seniors for the past three years, and I’m just shocked that I’m here,” Megargel said. “But I’m so grateful I got to play in this game, and I’m grateful for my teammates for the opportunities they gave me to get me some open shots.”
Hawks head coach Kati Mobley has said throughout the season that as long as Bozeman is doing all the little things correctly, the Hawks can give teams some trouble.
Now as winners of three of its last four games, Bozeman is starting to see more and more what kind of success that determination can produce.
“I feel like the last two games we’ve really come together as a team, and we’re really trusting each other on both ends of the floor,” Mobley said. “It’s really opened up the offensive end. And on the defensive end, we’re able to do a little more pressure because we trust that our teammates are going to have our back.”
The Hawks’ defense Thursday limited the Panthers to just two points in each of the middle quarters en route to their fifth win of the season. Bozeman is now 5-12 overall and 5-8 in the Eastern AA, good enough for fifth place with just one game to play before the divisional tournament next week.
The Panthers, meanwhile, lost their fifth straight game since beating Great Falls High on Feb. 3. Belgrade is now 2-15 overall and 2-11 in the conference. The team’s only other win came Jan. 27 against Bozeman.
“We just couldn’t get a flow of our offense,” Panthers head coach Erin Nolte said. “Once we couldn’t hit those shots we kind of got out of it mentally. We started making lots of mistakes and started digging a hole.”
The teams remained close at the start, with Bozeman taking a 10-8 lead after one quarter. In the second, Belgrade’s offense went cold. The Panthers only points came on a bucket by Abbie Morin. The Hawks, meanwhile, built their lead with the help of three field goals from Megargel in the second.
After Morin’s shot brought Belgrade to within 14-10, Megargel responded with a 3-pointer for a 17-10 lead. Junior Tyra Opperman followed with a jumper of her own, which forced a Panthers timeout.
After the timeout, Bozeman senior Emily Williams hit a free throw and Megargel hit her fifth and final shot of the first half, giving the Hawks a 22-10 lead at the break. Megargel scored 11 of her 17 points in the first 16 minutes.
“She definitely stepped up,” Mobley said. “She trusts the coaching staff, she trusts her teammates, but she’s just a go-getter. I’m really happy for her that she could do that tonight.”
Grace Garvert hit Belgrade’s only shot in the third quarter. The third was also Bozeman’s lowest-scoring quarter with just seven points.
In the fourth, Belgrade opened with two Garvert 3-pointers sandwiched around one from McKenna Morris. The last one brought the Panthers within 11 points, but their scoring pace wasn’t sustained. Belgrade scored five points the rest of the way while Bozeman hit 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to stay well ahead.
“It comes down to doing the little things right and handling the ball,” Nolte said. “We’ve got to figure out how to play together as a team, so it’s going to come back to that.”
Morris led Belgrade with 10 points. Garvert had eight, and Naomi Reanier added six.
For Bozeman, junior Tailyn Black and senior Nicole D’Agostino each scored seven points. Junior Avery Burkhart supplied six points, and senior Sara Priebe contributed five.
Bozeman 45, Belgrade 26
Belgrade 8 2 2 14 - 26
Bozeman 10 12 7 16 - 45
BELGRADE (2-15) - Olivia Wegner 0 0-4 0, Grace Garvert 3 0-0 8, Mckenna Morris 4 1-2 10, Naomi Reanier 3 0-06, Abbie Morin 1 0-0 2, Khloey Robinson 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-6 26.
BOZEMAN (5-12) - Emily Williams 1 1-2 3, Clara Fox 0 0-0 0, Nicole D’Agustino 1 5-8 7, Tyra Opperman 1 0-0 2, Tailyn Black 3 0-0 7, Avery Burkhart 3 0-0 6, Sara Priebe 2 1-2 5, Allie Megargel 5 3-4 15. Totals: 13 10-16 45.
3-point goals: Bel 3 (Garvert 2, Morris 1), Boz 3 (Megargel 2, Black 1).