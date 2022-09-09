After spending the first two weeks of the season competing in non-conference matches on the road, Belgrade made its home debut Thursday night.
But struggles in serve-receive and some mental mistakes proved costly in the Panthers’ Eastern AA opener against Bozeman. Belgrade got off to a hot start, but the Hawks rallied to win the first set 25-20 before hanging on to win the next two 25-23, 25-19.
“We were very strong mentally going into it and the second that they started to get a run on us the girls started questioning everything,” Panthers head coach Britt Murphy said. “Questioning themselves, questioning the set calls, questioning what was going on on the other side of the court, and the questioning led to hesitation which led to dropped balls.”
Bozeman improved to 7-0 (6-0 Eastern AA), but had its hands full against a scrappy Panthers squad. Belgrade tallied more kills and digs in the contest, but again, mistakes thwarted a winning effort.
“Belgrade is scrappy, they have great energy, they’re a tough opponent,” Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said.
The Panthers (5-2, 0-1 Eastern AA) controlled the early part of the first set and led by as many as three on several occasions. But after Bozeman rallied to tie the score at 14, momentum shifted.
A 5-1 run, capped by a kill from Carissa Stratman, put the Hawks in front for good. Kacelyn Kinney capped the set with a kill.
The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set and stretched it to as many as eight. But Belgrade charged back to tie the game at 23 following an ace by Kylee Campbell and then an error by Bozeman.
Belgrade’s rally quickly stalled, however, as a hitting error and then a passing error allowed the Hawks hang on for the win.
The third set had a similar start as the Hawks jumped out to a 10-3 lead. A 6-1 run, capped by a kill from Adrina Carrillo, drew Belgrade within a point, 17-16.
But that’s where the Panthers’ rally stalled as Bozeman got back on track with a kill from Stratman and capped the set on an 8-3 run.
“I think it was a little bit of a roller coaster today as far as emotion and that’s OK, it’s the beginning of the season,” said Anderson. “First conference match, I think there was some nerves going, something that I haven’t really seen from them.”
Murphy credited her team for displaying a lot of grit in the second and third set rallies.
“There was a lot of really great stuff that happened on the court. Our defense was awesome, we were putting the ball away,” she said. “Our serve-receive needs some work, we need to work on the mental game and the strength there, the confidence.”
Bria Isley led the Hawks with eight kills, while Stratman added six kills, three blocks and a pair of aces.
Belgrade was led by Josie Blazina, who tallied a match-high 12 kills and nine digs. Carrillo added 10 kills and 10 digs, while libero Chloe Conatser had 14 digs.
Now in the program’s fourth season in Class AA, Murphy noted players have set high goals this fall. That includes advancing to the state tournament, which will be a challenge in the very competitive Eastern AA.
“They have huge goals and they know that it’s not going to be easy. Our division is very tough and they know that they have to fight and they don’t have any other choice but to fight,” she said. “So their heads are pretty high after the game even though we didn’t win. They know what they need to work on and most of it is mental.”