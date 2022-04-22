After completing her 200-meter races a year ago, Jordan Cassidy would tend to linger around the finish line a lot longer than the competition.
While others checked their time and quickly moved on, Cassidy was still trying to catch her breath. And, it became increasing difficult to do so as the season progressed.
The standout sprinter from Belgrade has asthma, but she noted this was something different. Cassidy’s throat would cramp up during the race and it would take several minutes to relax afterwards.
“I really thought that it was anxiety because this race gives me a lot of anxiety just because it’s longer and I’m a little competitive,” she said. “So losing, it not my favorite, and I try and hold myself to higher standards.”
Following the season, and during an appointment with her asthma doctor, Cassidy brought up the issue. It was at that point when the senior was diagnosed with vocal cord dysfunction, an ailment that restricts the airway when a person inhales.
Self treatment began immediately.
“I was going to go to a doctor for it,” Cassidy said. “But if I can do it on my own, and I’ve been doing pretty well, it’s easier to just do it on my own.”
Thus, after being a lifelong mouth breather, Cassidy has been teaching herself breath normally.
“I have to learn how to do it correctly because I’m basically re-teaching myself how to breathe,” she said. “It’s something through practices and stuff, I’m just learning to breathe in through my nose and out through my mouth rather than just breathing through my mouth.”
The affliction tends not to be an issue in the 100, an event in which Cassidy shines. She finished as the state Class AA runner up in the event a year ago.
It’s the longer runs, like the 200 and 400-meter sprints, which present a problem. Still, Cassidy isn’t shying away from the events and plans to add the 400 to her arsenal as the season reaches its midpoint.
Thursday, during a six-team meet hosted by the Panthers, Cassidy placed second in the 200.
“It wasn’t terrible this time,” she said. “But sometimes if I go too far out (distance-wise) it gets like really painful.”
It was just the third meet of the season for Cassidy, who has also dealt with a with a groin strain and sore Achilles tendons this season. But the University of Providence signee posted a state qualifying time of 12.72 seconds en route to winning the 100.
“I’d actually pre-qualified the last meet, but I got a better time. So that was exciting,” said Cassidy. “The time I had to pre-qualify this time was faster than last year, so that was good.”
Cassidy has set her sight on winning the state championship in the event. She also wants to break the school record, which has stood for nearly 50 years.
“My goal is to beat the school record this year since it’s been up since ’73. But it’s 12.3,” Cassidy said. “If I can get there and run like a 12.2, that’s my goal for the year for the 100.”
Although Cassidy got off to a slow start in the 200, she rallied to place second with a time of 27.97 seconds. It was her first attempt this season.
“My strategy was to just kind of coast the corner because the corner’s not my favorite,” Cassidy said. “And then try to catch up on the straight away because straightaways are my favorite part.”
Cassidy also ran the anchor leg of the 4x100, which won with a time of 53.17 seconds. Madeline McDunn, Ariana Heinrichs and Mayiehl Shaw ran legs as well.
Led by Cassidy, Belgrade cruised to the team title at the Belgrade Meet with 218 points. Sheridan was a distant second with 80.
The Panthers won 10 of the 17 events, including both relays.
Grace and Lily Stewart finished 1-2, respectively, in the 800 with times of 2:27.85 and 2:46.77. The sisters also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay, which posted a top time of 4:36.22.
Averie Gates and Justine Pommerville were 1-2, respectively, in the 1,600 with personal best times of 6:03.16 and 6:07.28.
Belgrade’s other winners on the day were Hannah Giese in the 3,200 (12:21.35), Leila Mamangun in the high jump (4-00), Alyssa Lineback in pole vault (7-06), Jessie Bray in triple jump (31-06.50), and Shaw in long jump (15-00).
Editor’s note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.