Belgrade’s Asher Feddes fights for yardage after making a reception against Bilings West on Sept. 23. Feddes, an All-State player for the Panthers, verbally committed to play at Montana Tech on Dec. 21.
Four days prior to Christmas, Asher Feddes made a decision about his future. The Belgrade senior verbally committed to play football at Montana Tech.
Feddes, a standout linebacker for the Panthers, noted it was important to stay in state, which factored into his decision.
“I visited Tech a couple of times in the summer and it always just felt like somewhere I wanted to be. It felt like it was another home for me,” he said. “And they have a very good football program, so that was helpful, and the coaches are great.”
Feddes had narrowed his choices to Rocky Mountain College, where he also received an offer to play, and Montana Tech. But ultimately competing for the Orediggers won out.
“Rocky and Tech were my top two (choices), but I ended up picking Tech just because I thought the school was better and I have more things that I wanted to do at Tech,” said Feddes.
He also has family ties to the school as an uncle attended Montana Tech.
“My whole family’s a whole bunch of Tech fans and they were really excited for me to commit there,” said Feddes.
For the second consecutive season Feddes earned 2nd Team All-State honors as an inside linebacker, and 1st Team all-conference honors in the Eastern AA during a 1-8 campaign.
Feddes led the team in tackles with 91 (40 solo) and had eight tackles for loss and a sack. It’s an impressive feat considering he only played in seven games and was unknowingly competing with a broken wrist.
Ultimately, a broken foot suffered during pregame against Gallatin in mid-October cut his season short. Still, he competed through the pain and managed to play that entire game.
“I broke my wrist a couple weeks before I broke my foot and I went to the doctor and the PA didn’t see the break, but the radiologist did and they forgot to call me back about that,” Feddes explained. “So I didn’t know for two months.”
While the foot is progressing well, a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 24 will reveal how the wrist is coming along. Feddes also competes in basketball and hopes to play in Belgrade’s final eight regular season games.
“If my wrist is healing or healed by then I should be able to play in the back half of the season,” he said.
Feddes was also recently selected as an alternate for the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game, which will be held in Butte June 17. As an alternate, Feddes would only get to play if another player drops out.
“I was a little disappointed about that,” he said. “But it’s still awesome to be recognized and be a part of that.”
Feddes is the lone Belgrade player to be selected to the Shrine Game and is among three Panthers to earn All-State honors. William Baldwin was a HM All-State selection at H-back and defensive lineman, while Daniel Marinko was an HM pick at offensive tackle and defense end.
Feddes will officially sign a letter of intent in February, and he’s relieved to have already made a decision.
“It feels like a weight off my shoulders,” Feddes, who is leaning toward studying something in the engineering field at Montana Tech, said. “I’m really excited. Once I can heal up and start working out again and really get going, I’m excited to play college football.”