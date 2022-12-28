Asher Feddes

Belgrade’s Asher Feddes fights for yardage after making a reception against Bilings West on Sept. 23. Feddes, an All-State player for the Panthers, verbally committed to play at Montana Tech on Dec. 21.

 Photo by Shawn Raecke

Four days prior to Christmas, Asher Feddes made a decision about his future. The Belgrade senior verbally committed to play football at Montana Tech.

Feddes, a standout linebacker for the Panthers, noted it was important to stay in state, which factored into his decision.

