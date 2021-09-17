Charli Chapman abruptly resigned as head coach of the Manhattan volleyball and girls basketball teams Thursday morning.
Her resignation came just hours before the volleyball team hosted Manhattan Christian in a non-conference match, and was a surprising move less than a month into the season.
“Obviously it did catch us off guard a little bit,” Brian Ayers, who is the superintendent of Manhattan School District, said. “But I really can’t go much further than that.”
Ayers declined to comment further on the resignation because it’s a personnel matter.
Chapman, who also resigned as the school district’s assessment coordinator, was beginning her fourth season at the helm of the volleyball team and the Tigers were off to a 2-1 start. Manhattan went 33-35 during her stint as head coach, which includes a pair of appearances at the divisional tournament.
Chapman took over the reins of the basketball program last year and the team finished 3-14.
In a text message sent to the Belgrade News, Chapman said she was grateful to be a part of the school district and its athletic programs, but also alluded as to why she resigned.
“I’ve been very, very supported by the school board, administration and the 98 percent of the parents that I’ve got to be a part of and their children’s journey in volleyball and basketball,” Chapman said. “Unfortunately due to the actions of a small few, we as a family had to do what is best for our children. It was time to acknowledge that it wasn’t a healthy situation and it was time for us to walk away.”
Chapman withdrew her three children from the school district. Her eldest daughter, Cayli, had twice earned All-State honors as a setter for the volleyball team and the senior also competed on the basketball team.
“We are going to miss the families, players and fans who have supported our growth, our building of programs and who have celebrated the success of the greater good,” said Chapman.
Junior varsity coach Dinah Sime will serve as the varsity’s interim head coach, Ayers said, and she guided the team to a four-set victory against Manhattan Christian. It was the program’s first win against the Eagles since 2017.
“Just moving forward that’s just kind of where we are right now,” said Ayers. “As you know we’re still just a little over 24 hours of being notified of the resignation, so we haven’t had a lot of time to work this and work through the process. But we’re very confident in coach Sime and her abilities, and we wouldn’t have hired her as our JV coach if we weren’t confident in her as a coach. She’ll do a great job with the varsity coaching responsibilities.”