Trey Mounts carries the ball after making a reception this past season for Montana Western.

 Photo courtesy of Trey Mounts/Montana Western

February 1, 2017, is a day that Trey Mounts will never forget. He, along with three other Belgrade High football players, signed a letter of intent to continue playing at the next level.

But it was a conversation with a teacher prior to the signing day ceremony that stuck with Mounts.

Trey Mounts led Montana Western in receiving with 43 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.
Trey Mounts caught 129 passes for 1,833 yards and 20 scores during his career at Montana Western.

