February 1, 2017, is a day that Trey Mounts will never forget. He, along with three other Belgrade High football players, signed a letter of intent to continue playing at the next level.
But it was a conversation with a teacher prior to the signing day ceremony that stuck with Mounts.
"I told the teacher, 'It's signing day, I gotta go sign for college.' And she was like, 'What are you signing for.' I was like, 'Football.' She was like, 'You're way too small,’” Mounts recalled. “And then she mentioned that my grades weren't very good. She wasn't very hopeful that I was going to be successful at the college level. So that was something that I never forgot.”
Mounts signed with Montana Western on that Wednesday, and the interaction with his teacher served as motivation moving forward. He went on to have a very successful career for the Bulldogs, and now has aspirations of competing at the professional level.
Mounts, a 5-9, 165-pound receiver/kick returner, has been invited to compete in the Dream Bowl, which will be held Jan. 22 in Dallas, Texas. Scouts from the NFL, CFL, XFL, USFL and indoor leagues will be evaluating players from the Division I FCS level down to NAIA.
"It's a really cool opportunity to at least gets eyes on me because I went to a small school in Montana, so it's a littler harder to do that,” said Mounts. “But it's a pretty cool opportunity I think."
Montana Western competes in the Frontier Conference of the NAIA and finished with a 7-4 (6-4 Frontier) record this past fall. Mounts led the team in receiving with 43 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury.
Mounts tied the program record for receiving touchdowns in a game (3) during a 40-35 victory against College of Idaho. He finished with 179 yards on 9 receptions in the contest.
After the season Mounts met with his coach, who recommended he pursue professional football. It wasn’t something Mounts had seriously considered.
"When I was in high school I really wanted to go Division l and unfortunately I didn't give myself a great chance just because of school. I think talent-wise I was there, but school-wise I wasn't,” he said. “So when I went to Western I didn't really have the thought of playing after. I just kind of wanted to do as good as I could, have fun, and play the game that I love."
But Mounts changed his mind following the 2021 season. Representatives from the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings met with a handful of players, including Mounts, and noted they were on the team’s “radar” of small school athletes.
"Ever since then that's kind of when I was like, ‘OK maybe I can do it,’” Mounts said. “I didn't really think of it early on, but when those two teams came to Dillon, Montana I was like I might as well give it a shot."
Now, Mounts is training fulltime in an effort to have his dream come true. He’s moved to Bozeman and is working with Josh Lewis, owner of Pregame Fitness.
Lewis was a former offensive coordinator at Belgrade High, and has worked with Mounts during the offseason since he was in high school.
"That's a big part of my success in college is working out with him,” Mounts said.
Following the bowl game Mounts hopes to participate in pro days at Montana State University and the University of Montana. While Mounts hopes to get a call from an NFL team following the draft in April, he’s prepared to sign on elsewhere if the opportunity presents itself.
"If I don't get signed to any of those teams, then whether or not it's the USFL, XFL, Canada, I'm gonna go no matter what, 100 percent,” he said. “I'm kind of just chasing any opportunity I can get."
And, Mounts added, he’s already spoken to representatives from the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders from the CFL.
If Mounts were to sign with a NFL team, it’s believed he’d be the first Belgrade alumni to do so.
"It would be an honor. I take a lot of pride in being from Belgrade ... that would mean so much to me,” Mounts said. “Another big reason for me wanting to keep playing is just to show kids that do grow up in Montana, and went to Belgrade or maybe a small school, that anything can happen as long as you work hard and you have that goal. Nobody's opinion matters besides what you want."
Mounts caught 129 passes for 1,833 yards and 20 scores during his career at Montana Western and was twice a Second Team All-Conference selection at receiver. He hopes to display his route running skills, good hands, competitiveness and leadership at the Dream Bowl.
"I want them to see that I'm not the biggest kid, but I play fast and I play big,” Mounts said. “I played kind of everywhere in college, but I think slot's going to be the way in."
Mounts will also be reunited with a high school teammate at the game. Jemal Williams, who transferred to Belgrade from California as a senior in 2016, has also been invited to participate. Williams, a linebacker, helped transform Belgrade’s football culture in his one season with the program, and the Panthers reached the state Class A semifinals that fall.
Mounts and Williams met at an all-star game prior to their senior season year, and Mounts noted how fitting it is that they wrap up their college career in a bowl game. However, players will be drafted by coaches and they could end up being opponents.
"Either way it will be really cool to see him. It's been a while since I've seen him,” said Mounts. “I'm so proud of that kid too. Me and him just always had goals to be great in college and now he's got the opportunity to play in a couple bowl games and talk to a few teams."
Should Mounts not get a call from the NFL after the draft, nor sign with another professional team, he plans to keep training for a year or two to keep the dream alive.
But, Mounts does have a fall back plan as an educator. He’ll be student teaching at Gallatin High this spring and will graduate in May from Montana Western with a 3.4 GPA and teaching degree.