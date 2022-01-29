Manhattan Christian remained unbeaten with two more conference victories over the weekend. The Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in Class C, routed Lone Peak at home Thursday, and then defeated Twin Bridges Friday on the road.
Seth Amunrud and Willem Kimm combined for 23 points to lead the Eagles to a 67-22 victory against Lone Peak. Mason Venema also reached double figures with 10 points.
“The ball moved and we worked from the inside-out,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “We felt this was our best offensive game as everyone was making the easy play without hesitation.”
Christian received a boost with the return of Tebarek Hill. The junior has not played since before Christmas break due to an injury, and finished with five points.
“The rhythm of our offense had a great flow and we believe that part of this was due to Tebarek being back in the lineup,” said Glaus.
Mason Venema led the charge for Christian against Twin Bridges, scoring a game-high 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the team’s 69-35 win.
Amunrud and Hill each reached double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ethan Venema and Kimm combined for six points and four blocked shots.
“Willem and Ethan have played extremely well the past two games,” said Glaus. “They are such selfless bigs. They know when to attack the rim and when to find the open man.”
Glaus was pleased with the victories after the Eagles were tested earlier in the week by Harrison-Willow Creek. The Wildcats held Christian to its second lowest scoring total of the season in a 53-40 loss.
“They are well coached and outworked us throughout the game. They competed until the end,” said Glaus. “It was a good reminder that effort and humility need to be at the forefront of everything we do.”
Christian (13-0, 7-0 District 12C) travels to Gardiner for a make up game Wednesday, and then hosts Sheridan and Ennis Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Manhattan Chrisitan 67, Lone Peak 22
Lone Peak 6 10 2 4 - 22
Christian 26 20 13 8 - 67
LONE PEAK (3-10) - Gus Hammond 3 0-0 6, John Cadwell 1 0-0 3, Colter Marino 0 0-0 0, Tony Brester 0 0-0 0, Valeno Diotallevi 1 0-0 2, Max Rommey 2 1-2 5, Ben Saad 1 3-4 6, Aidan Germain 0 0-0 0, Pierce Farr 0 0-0 0, Julius Shipman 0 0-0 0, David Perdue 0 0-0 0, George Helms 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-6 22.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-0) - Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Seth Amunrud 4 2-2 12, Sam Carlson 2 0-0 5, Logan Leep 1 3-5 5, Tebarek Hill 2 1-1 5, Mason Venema 5 0-0 10, Austin Kriebel 2 0-0 6, Brody Ayers 1 0-0 3, Ethan Venema 3 0-0 6, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Hoist 0 2-2 4 2, Willem Kimm 5 1-1 11. Totals: 26 9-13 67.
3-point goals: LP 2 (Chadwell 1, Saad 1), MC 6 (Amunrud 2, Kriebel 2, Carlson 1, Ayers 1).