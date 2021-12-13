CHURCHILL — While there are six juniors and a senior on the roster, Manhattan Christian has a fairly inexperienced team this season. Three starters from a year ago needed to be replaced including the team’s top two scorers.
But through four games the Eagles haven’t missed a beat. They improved to 4-0 with a pair of victories during the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament over the weekend.
Fourth-year head coach Jeff Bellach has been pleased with what he’s seen thus far following a 65-41 victory against Conrad Friday and then a 66-28 defeat of Deer Lodge Saturday in the Memorial Event Center.
“I feel like we did a lot of things we’ve been practicing. Obviously there’s some things that we need to get on in practice and work on, but I think the things that we focused on have translated over to the game pretty well,” he said. “We have a fairly young team I feel like. We have obviously some experience, but we have a lot of young kids too that are getting in the mix, so getting the varsity like effort has been our main focus.”
Ava Bellach led the charge in both games, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 boards against Deer Lodge. The junior had 17 points seven rebounds against Conrad. Coach Bellach noted his daughter has stepped things up in regards to rebounding.
“I know she had a lot of rebounds tonight,” he said after Saturday’s win. “That’s where I’ve really been working on with her and focusing on is getting to those rebounds. So that’s good to see that she had 11.”
Ava Bellach shot 50 percent from the field and finished the contest just three points shy of her career high set earlier this season. But she’s had plenty of help too as Grace Aamot scored 14 points against Conrad and Natalie Walhof had 10 against Deer Lodge.
“We have a lot of girls that can put it in the hole,” said coach Bellach. “This is the first year that I’ve had the girls that we’ve started the season getting into the 60’s every game. I’ve coached girls teams that don’t get to the 60’s all season.”
While sophomore post Katelyn Van Kirk sat out Saturday’s game after rolling an ankle Friday, the Eagles received offensive contributions from junior Jadyn VanDyken and freshman Bella Triemstra. The duo each finished with eight points and combined for 12 boards against Deer Lodge.
Junior transfer Reese Nieuwenhuis and freshman Sam Veltkamp also contributed key minutes for the team.
“Bella can put it in the hole. She’s a freshman, but she’s got some skills. And Sam, she works really hard. Reese is still kind of adjusting to our team, and our program and getting a feel for things. But she’s got some moves inside,” said coach Bellach. “And obviously Ava’s a scorer. She didn’t shoot it real well tonight from three, but she’s a scorer, she’s a aggressive and she knows where to look for it.”
Christian hosts West Yellowstone in a conference game Thursday before traveling to Manhattan for a non-conference game Friday.
Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 41
Conrad 8 11 11 11 - 41
Christian 14 21 18 12 - 65
CONRAD - Audrey Taylor 1 0-0 2, Cierra Kulpas 1 0-0 2, Tabi Vermulm 0 0-0 0, Lydia Vermulm 0 0-0 0, Brae Eneboe 5 4-6 14, Eleace Shaw 3 0-0 6, Payton Vermulm 0 0-0 0, Katei Stokes 0 0-0 0, Zoey Pogreba 1 1-1 3, Taylor Evans 0 0-0 0, Tala Eneboe 4 2-2 10, Maggie Bender 1 1-4 4. Totals: 16 8-15 41.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-0) - Sam Veltkamp 0 3-5 3, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 1-2 4, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 3, Bella Triemstra 4 0-0 9, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 1-2 7, Ava Bellach 4 6-13 17, Grace Aamot 5 3-6 14, Natalie Walhof 1 0-2 2, Reese Nieuwenhuis 1 1-4 4. Totals: 22 14-29 65.
3-point goals: Con 1 (Bender), MC 7 (Bellach 3, VanDyken 1, Lerum 1, Triemstra 1, Aamot 1).
Manhattan Christian 66, Deer Lodge 28
Deer Lodge 11 4 3 10 - 28
Christian 22 19 9 16 - 66
DEER LODGE (0-2) - Mary Hansen 2 0-0 4, Taylor Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Elianah Grande 1 0-0 2, Natalie Spring 2 1-3 6, Taryn Lamb 5 1-2 11, Nia McClanahan 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 3-7 28.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-0) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Alexis DeVries 2 0-0 5, Jadyn VanDyken 4 0-1 8, Dana Lerum 1 0-1 3, Bella Triemstra 3 2-4 8, Ava Bellach 10 5-7 26, Grace Aamot 0 1-2 1, Natalie Walhof 4 0-0 10, Reese Nieuwenhuis 0 3-4 3. Totals: 25 10-19 66.
3-point goals: DL 1 (Spring), MC 5 (Walhof 2, DeVries 1, Lerum 1, Bellach 1).