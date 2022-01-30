Manhattan pulled off an exciting victory in overtime Thursday, but struggled the following night in a league loss at Townsend.
Wyatt Jones buried a pull up jumper at the end of regulation against Fairfield to tie the game at 46 and send it into overtime. The Tigers then shot 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the extra session en route to a 54-47 non-conference win.
“We played well tonight. Struggled offensively in first half, but defense kept us in it,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Markus Fenno and Evan Douma had good offensive games and as a team we shot great from the free throw line down the stretch tonight.”
Fenno was 4 of 4 from the line in overtime and led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points. He connected on a pair of 3’s in the contest and was 6 of 6 from the stripe.
Douma added 16 points and was 6 of 7 from the line, while Jadon Pierce chipped in with eight points.
Saturday, the Tigers scored just 12 points in the first half en route to a 50-30 District 5B loss to Townsend. Fenno again reached double figures with 11 points, while Douma had nine.
“We really struggled tonight putting the ball in the basket. Just couldn’t knock down a shot and settled for too many jumpers,” said Kragt. “Defensively we were fine, but ended up turning the ball over a lot tonight and that gave them some easy run outs the other way.”
Manhattan (9-5, 4-3 District 5B) hosts Three Forks Thursday and then travels to Whitehall Friday.
Manhattan 54, Fairfield 47
Fairfield 10 17 12 7 1 - 47
Manhattan 9 10 13 14 8 - 54
FAIRFIELD - Brayden Battson 2 0-0 5, Brian Ward 2 0-0 5, Daniel Faith 2 3-7 7, Owen Cartwright 4 0-0 10, Cooper Christensen 1 1-2 4, Kaelob Flores 0 6-8 6, Cole Neal 2 0-0 5, Tyson Schenk 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 10-17 47.
MANHATTAN (9-4) - David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 2 3-4 8, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 5 6-7 16, Wyatt Jones 1 4-6 6, Markus Fenno 7 6-6 22, Blaise Harned 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 19-22 54.
3-point goals: Fair 6 (Cartwright 2, Battson 1, Ward 1, Christensen 1, Neal 1), Man 3 (M. Fenno 2, Pierce 1).
Townsend 50, Manhattan 30
Manhattan 6 6 8 10 - 30
Townsend 13 6 16 15 - 50
MANHATTAN (9-5) - Callin Fenno 2 0-0 6, Jadon Pierce 2 0-0 4, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 3 3-4 9, Corban Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 3 3-4 11. Totals: 10 6-8 30.
TOWNSEND (9-4) - Trey Hoveland 1 1-2 4, Colton Noyes 0 0-0 0, Ryan Racht 7 0-114, Jesus Garcia 6 4-7 10, Braden Racht 3 0-0 8, Seth Mc Dald 3 4-710, Tizer Sangray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-14 50.
3-point goals: Man 4 (C. Fenno 2, M. Fenno 2), Tow 3 (B. Racht 2, Hoveland 1).