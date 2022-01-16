BOZEMAN — Although illness has hampered Belgrade’s swim teams over the past week, athletes continued to cut times Saturday at the Bozeman Invitational.
Eleven of the team’s 16 swimmers competed at the Bozeman Swim Center and Panthers head coach Caty Flikkema noted that all of them improved.
“Overall we did really well. I was really happy with it,” she said. “We still had time drops across the board for everybody actually in at least one of the events they swam.”
Belgrade’s boys earned a fifth place finish in the seven team meet with 131 points, while the girls were seventh with 24. There were just two girls — Brianne Flikkema and Jayden Lilyquist — who participated due to illness.
Coach Flikkema said less than half of the team was at practice in the week leading up to the meet, and many were still feeling a little sluggish due to limited practice time.
“For the most part this week we had six or seven kids at each practice,” coach Flikkema said. “Then as they started feeling better they came back.”
Despite the health struggles, Belgrade still posted good times at the meet. Kody Jensen had the top placings for the boys. The sophomore was second in 500 free (23.99) and fifth in 100 free (56.00), and helped the 200 free relay place third with a time of 1:47.30.
Troy Kendall also shined for the boys after placing third in 100 breaststroke (1:12.41) and fourth in 50 free (25.23). The junior also swam a leg on the 200 free relay.
“Kody dropped almost a second in his 50 free,” said coach Flikkema. “Troy has been dropping time and he’s actually been out for almost three weeks with broken ribs from a ski accident right before Christmas, so he just came back this week.”
Coach Flikkema added that Mario Vanni had a big time drop in the 200 free. The freshman placed ninth in the event with a time of 2:42.50.
Vanni was also 13th in 100 free (1:11.62) and swam a leg on the 400 free relay, which was seventh in 5:16.09.
Brandon Clingan was 13th in 200 free (3:14.56) and 17th in 100 breaststroke (1:37.95); Jack Nash was ninth in 100 breaststroke (1:32.59) and 12th in 500 free (8:31.49); and Chris Neff was 11th in 100 free (1:04.52) and 10th in 100 backstroke (1:27.36).
Belgrade’s other boys who competed were Cole Rogers (50 free), Brodie Tirrell (50 free, 500 free, 400 relay), and Nathan Winkler (100 back, 200 relay).
“It’s really fun to see the kids step up knowing that they’ve been struggling through a little bit through some sickness, through some injuries with a lot of them being out, but they’re still here working and supporting each other,” said coach Flikkema.
For the girls, Brianne Flikkema cut four seconds off her time en route to placing fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.83. The freshman was also second in 100 backstroke (1:17.59).
Lilyquist placed 21st in the 100 free with a time of 1:28.17.
With just three meets remaining in the regular season, coach Flikkema noted the team continues work on endurance training as well as something technique-wise every day in practice.
“We’ve done a lot of practice with our starts. Just focusing on getting more comfortable with our starts, getting our head down,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of practice in getting faster flip turns. It’s not just a matter of being able to do a flip turn, but how fast can you get over because if you’re spending three seconds on a flip turn that’s going to add up every time you have a flip turn in a race.”