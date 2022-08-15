Tackle Wheel

A Belgrade player takes down a tackle wheel during a drill Saturday at practice.

 Dan Chesnet

Entering the program’s fourth season in Class AA things look a little different for Belgrade’s football team this fall, and it’s all by design.

The Panthers were sporting black chrome helmets and implementing some new drills under first-year head coach Steven Hunter Saturday at practice. The goal is to create a new vibe and positive culture, and Hunter believes it’s already happening.

Steven Hunter

Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter gives instructions Saturday at practice.
Diego Casas

Senior quarterback Diego Casas throws a pass at practice Saturday for Belgrade.

