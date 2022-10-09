Entering the third quarter it was still very much a game Friday night in Bozeman. Belgrade trailed just 21-7 at the half in an Eastern AA game against Gallatin, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.
The Raptors marched down field en route scoring a touchdown to stretch the lead to 21, and then recovered the ball on an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. On the next play, Garrett Dahlke threw his fourth TD pass of the night to essentially put the game out of reach.
“Coming out of half and they scored on their first drive and then onside kicked and they got the ball, and they scored again,” Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter explained. “So they had two quick (touchdowns) right out of the gate for second half. And that’s really where the momentum shifted and it was hard to come back from that.”
Dahlke completed 14 of 24 passes fore 201 yards in leading Gallatin to a 40-14 victory. Quinn Clark and Cherry combined for 11 catches for 168 yards and four scores.
Gallatin (6-1, 4-1 Eastern AA) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Dahlke completed TD passes of 13 and 3 yards to Clark. Then the Raptors stretched the lead to 21-0 on a 15-yard run by Bryce Mikkelson midway through the second quarter.
Belgrade got on the scoreboard following one its best drives of the season. The offense held the ball for nearly eight minutes to close out the half, and the drive was capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Diego Casas to Tre Randle with 5 seconds remaining.
Outside of that possession, however, the Panthers had a tough time sustaining drives.
“We couldn’t gain that great of field position there in the first half and a little bit of that in the second half too,” said Hunter. “But our defense was still playing decently well and making stands.”
Following Cherry’s second touchdown to make it 34-7 (the PAT was blocked), the Raptors scored again with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Aidan Martin. Again, the PAT was blocked.
Belgrade capped the scoring midway through the fourth quarter when Casas scored on a 1-yard run. The senior rushed for 73 yards on 18 attempts and completed 8 of 16 passes for 80 yards and a score.
“Our guys are still playing hard. It was just a hard deficit to make up,” said Hunter.
The Panthers (0-7, 0-5 Eastern AA) are back in action Oct. 13 hosting winless Billings Skyview.
“It’s a must win. That’s how we view it. It’s a must win,” said Hunter. “And I know our guys are going to be up for the task.”
Gallatin 40, Belgrade 14
Belgrade 0 7 0 7 - 14
Gallatin 14 7 19 0 - 40
Gal - Quinn Clark 13 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Christian Heck good)
Gal - Clark 3 pass from Dahlke (Heck kick)
Gal - Bryce Mikkelson 15 run (Heck kick)
Bel - Tre Randle 8 pass from Diego Casas (Nick Gawarkiewicz kick)