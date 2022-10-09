Belgrade Panthers

Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas hands the ball to Tre Randle during a game against Gallatin on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.

 Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Entering the third quarter it was still very much a game Friday night in Bozeman. Belgrade trailed just 21-7 at the half in an Eastern AA game against Gallatin, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

The Raptors marched down field en route scoring a touchdown to stretch the lead to 21, and then recovered the ball on an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. On the next play, Garrett Dahlke threw his fourth TD pass of the night to essentially put the game out of reach.

