THREE FORKS — A year ago Three Forks struggled to generate offense and scored less than 35 points in eight games during a three-win campaign.
While the offensive production has improved through eight games this season, veteran Wolves head coach Mike Sauvageau has his team defensive minded. Three Forks has held five opponents to 40 or fewer points, including a pair of conference foes over the weekend.
The Wolves shut down Manhattan 39-27 in a District 5B victory Friday, and then defeated Townsend 40-22 in another conference game on the road Saturday.
“Three quarters of our practices are on defense. We figure if we can play defense we might be able to stay in games with some people and hopefully make a shot now and then,” Sauvageau said after Friday’s win. “We had some moments tonight where we scored a little bit and then we’d go on a four minute, five minute drought where we don’t score for a little while. We struggled to get 30 points per game last year and now we’re pushing 40 points and had 50 once. So we’re coming, it’s getting better.”
Three Forks (4-4, 3-2 District 5B) controlled the contest from the start Friday, taking an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. Fallon Page and Jayden Woodland buried 3’s in the opening frame, and then Ashlyn Swenson added another in the second quarter as the Wolves eventually took a 22-14 lead into halftime.
The lead swelled to 16 points in the second half as the Tigers struggled to get good looks against Three Forks’ stingy defense. It was a frustrating night for Manhattan, which was held to a season low point total.
“We’ve got to score points. That’s what it comes down to. We got to figure out ways and that’s on me to create more opportunities,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “I thought we were stagnant offensively. We’d pass the ball, hold it for three seconds, and not attacking. So we got to make some stuff happen.”
While Sauvageau noted his team committed 16 turnovers, he was pleased with the patient approach offensively. The Wolves consistently worked the ball around the perimeter, which led to good looks inside as well as four 3-pointers.
“We definitely got to get in better shape and take care of some other things, but I’m real happy with the win tonight,” Sauvageau said. “It was a real physical game and we withstood and handled it, and battled back with Manhattan.”
Woodland scored a game-high 12 points for Three Forks, while Gracie Millimen led the Tigers with eight.
“Defensively we’re doing some pretty good things. We got to get a lot better,” said Ballantyne. “We can hold people, but when you can’t score more than 40 points that’s hard to get on the winning side.”
The Wolves received another double digit scoring effort from Woodland against Townsend. The senior scored all 13 of her points in the second half to help break open a close game.
Three Forks led just 15-10 at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs 15-4 in the third quarter. Woodland scored eight points in the frame, while Swenson buried a 3.
Townsend was led by Bailey Taves and Cassidy Flynn, who each scored eight points.
Manhattan (4-4, 2-2 District 5B) returns to action Thursday with a conference game at Big Timber, while Three Forks travels to Manhattan Christian Friday.
Three Forks 39, Manhattan 27
Manhattan 4 10 7 6 - 27
Three Forks 11 11 10 7 - 39
MANHATTAN (4-4) - Adele Didriksen 2 1-4 5, Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Holgate 0 1-2 1, Sophie Duffin 2 1-2 6, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 5, Gracie Millimen 4 0-1 8, Haley Halvorson 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-9 27.
THREE FORKS (3-4) - Tanaya Hauser 0 2-2 2, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 0-0 3, Jayden Woodland 4 1-2 12, Brianna Warren 1 1-4 3, Ashlyn Swenson 1 4-4 7, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 3 1-2 7, Fallon Page 2 0-0 5, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-14 39.
3-point goals: 2 (Duffin 1, E. Halerson 1), TF 4 (Jones 1, Woodland 1, Swenson 1, Page 1).
Three Forks 40, Townsend 22
Three Forks 7 8 15 10 - 40
Townsend 6 4 4 8 - 22
THREE FORKS (4-4) - Tanaya Hauser 3 0-0 6, Addison Pestel 0 1-2 1, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 0-0 2, Jayden Woodland 5 0-0 13, Brianna Warren 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 2 3-6 9, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 3 0-0 6, Fallon Page 1 0-0 3, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 40.
TOWNSEND (0-8) - Zoei White 0 0-0 0, Ella Begger 1 0-1 2, Emily Bird 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Vogl 2 0-0 4, Bailey Taves 2 1-2 6, Abby Wickens 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Flynn 3 0-0 6, Montana Hedstrom 0 0-0 0, Memphis Meier 0 0-0 0, Kady Clark 1 0-0 2, Jacklyn Steele 0 0-0 0, Ashten Obert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-3 22.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Woodland 3, Swenson 2, Page 1), Tow 1 (Taves).