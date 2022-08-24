After two years away from the hardcourt Mike Deming will return to the bench this winter. This time, however, he’ll be wearing orange and black instead of the green and white.
Deming, on Aug. 16, was approved by the Manhattan School Board to become high school’s head boys basketball coach, according to Athletic Director Brad Ballantyne. He replaces Wes Kragt, who stepped down after four seasons to become the head coach of the football team.
Ballantyne noted that Deming had outstanding references and brings a lot of experience to the program.
“I’m excited to have him on board and I think it will great,” he said.
Deming, who is currently the head golf coach at Belgrade, spent 11 seasons at the helm of the boys team at Belgrade before stepping down in the spring of 2020. A 1991 graduate of Manhattan, he actually began his basketball coaching career at the school in the early 2000’s.
“I started out there as a head coach and really didn’t have much mentorship there,” Deming said. “Obviously I got that when I went to Belgrade with coach Mike Cole. I was a young, inexperienced coach and just trying to get going, and man, what I have learned over the past 11, 12 years at Belgrade has been beneficial. I’m excited to bring that experience more than anything.”
Deming’s teams went just 34-56 during a four-year stint in Manhattan from 2003-07. But Cole, who built a very successful resume as a head coach in Bozeman, provided some much needed guidance as a volunteer consultant during Deming’s 11-year tenure in Belgrade.
The Panthers posted eight winning seasons, won four divisional championships and made six state tournament appearances over that span. Deming’s success and ability to create a winning culture did not go unnoticed by the hiring committee at Manhattan.
“He was a year ahead of me in school,” Ballantyne, who is also a Manhattan graduate, said, “and I’ve known him for 30-plus years. It was great to go through the interview process because I didn’t realize he was such a basketball junkie.”
After Kragt left the program for football, Deming stepped in this summer to coach the team in part because his youngest son, Jace, is on the team. Then, eventually, he decided to apply for the head coach position.
“There was an opportunity for me to kind of bring some of my experience that I’ve gained at Belgrade and bring it to the town of Manhattan and my community. I think it’s a little thing where I have a little vested interest as well,” Deming said. “I did coach these guys in travel, these current juniors I coached in travel ball for three to four years. So there’s definitely some interest there.”
Kragt turned the program around, and after a three-win campaign in 2019 he guided the Tigers to a state championship game appearance two years later. This past season Manhattan won the District 5B Tournament en route to a second consecutive state tournament to cap a 19-8 campaign.
“Wes did a tremendous job at Manhattan. You can’t argue with the success of his teams. They were fun to watch,” said Deming. “I just want to focus on some different defenses possibly looking at the personnel, but other than that Wes did a great job running the program. So I’m excited to step in and continue in his shoes.”
Deming also plans to continue as Belgrade’s golf coach and has begun a fourth season at the helm.
“Gonna keep in doing golf,” he said. “Separate seasons, separate focuses, so going to continue the way we’ve been going.”