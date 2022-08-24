Mike Deming

Mike Deming, who last coached basketball at Belgrade in 2020, has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Manhattan.

 Dan Chesnet

After two years away from the hardcourt Mike Deming will return to the bench this winter. This time, however, he’ll be wearing orange and black instead of the green and white.

Deming, on Aug. 16, was approved by the Manhattan School Board to become high school’s head boys basketball coach, according to Athletic Director Brad Ballantyne. He replaces Wes Kragt, who stepped down after four seasons to become the head coach of the football team.

