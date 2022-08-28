Manhattan Christian and Three Forks’ volleyball teams got off to a strong start over the weekend at the annual season-opening Choteau Invitational.

Christian, the defending Class C champion, earned a runner up finish, while Three Forks took fourth. The Eagles placed in the top four for the third time in four years (the 2020 tournament was not held due to the worldwide pandemic).

Addi Pestel

Three Forks senior Addi Pestel passes the ball Friday Friday during the Choteau Invitational.

Tags

Recommended for you