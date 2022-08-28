Manhattan Christian and Three Forks’ volleyball teams got off to a strong start over the weekend at the annual season-opening Choteau Invitational.
Christian, the defending Class C champion, earned a runner up finish, while Three Forks took fourth. The Eagles placed in the top four for the third time in four years (the 2020 tournament was not held due to the worldwide pandemic).
Christian finished 10-3 in the tournament with two of the losses coming to Townsend, including the tournament championship match. The Bulldogs posted a 25-23, 25-17 victory in the finale.
“Everyone had their moments to shine. We played primarily with seven girls and they worked their tails off,” Eagles head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “We saw a lot off stuff we need to work on and improve, but that’s the great thing about this tournament. It gives you opportunity to see so many different facets of your team.”
The Eagles began pool play with a loss to Fairfield, 21-17, 18-23. Fairfield won the tiebreaker to 3 points.
Then Christian rattled off five consecutive victories against Conrad (21-10, 21-12), Simms (21-15, 21-15), Thompson Falls (21-15, 21-10), Bigfork (21-12, 21-16), and Choteau (21-20, 23-22 — won tiebreaker), before losing to Townsend (15-21, 7-21).
The Eagles wrapped up the final two rounds of pool play with victories against Glasgow (19-21, 21-16), Glasgow again (21-12, 21-18), Simms (21-19, 20-21), Florence-Carlton (21-10, 21-19), and Fairfield (21-11, 21-7).
Junior outside hitter Katelyn VanKirk led the team offensively on the weekend with 91 kills, 49 digs and 18 aces. Ava Bellach added 49 kills and 59 digs, while Miranda Wyatt had 42 kills and 16 blocks.
Libero Alexis DeVries tallied 71 digs and fellow senior Jadyn VanDyken dished out 136 assists.
Three Forks finished 9-4 on the weekend with two of its losses coming against Choteau, including the consolation match. The Bulldogs posted a 25-12, 25-19 victory to finish third.
“We had an absolute blast of a weekend. The girls played super consistent over the two days we were in Choteau. From our first match of pool play to our last, the girls continually got better,” Wolves head coach Shann Mack said. “We did have a little bit of a mental breakdown against Choteau in the third and fourth (place) match at the end, but all in all it was a super successful weekend for these kids, and a huge step forward for our program.”
In the first round of pool play Three Forks defeated Cut Bank 21-10, 21-12, Glasgow 14-21, 21-13, and Florence-Carlton 21-12, 21-15, while losing to Choteau 15-21, 12-21.
In the second round the Wolves beat Fairfield 21-17, 21-18, Conrad 20-21, 21-13, and Simms 21-11, 21-19. They lost to Florence-Carlton 21-17, 14-21.
Three Forks wrapped up pool play with wins against Ennis, 21-18, 18-21 (won tiebreaker) and Shelby, 18-21, 21-9, while losing to Townsend 15-21, 17-21.
“(Choteau head) coach Ann (Funk), the school and community in Choteau put on one heck of a tournament,” said Mack. “Big thanks to them for having us every year. There is not another tournament like it.”