Manhattan Christian's Malaya Kamerman competes in the Lockwood 7of7 Invitational Saturday in Billings.

Although the temperature soared into the 90’s and the course featured a very challenging hill, Manhattan Christian’s cross country team shined Saturday in Billings.

The boys edged Hardin, 11-13, to win the Lockwood 7of7 Invitational, while the girls placed sixth among more than 20 teams.

“It was a tough course with a huge hill you had to run twice,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “They all competed well.”

Manhattan Christian's Cody Hager competes in the Lockwood 7of7 Invitational Saturday in Billings.

The format featured each school’s No. 1 runners competing against each other, the No. 2’s and so on. Christian’s Oren Arthun won in the No. 1 race, posting the top time of the meet at 17:14.02.

Nathan Adams, Carter VanDyken and Cavan Visser also won the No. 2, 5 and 7 races with times of 17:38.69, 19:17.03, and 19:35.95, respectively. The Eagles also got strong performances from Shaphan Hubner (19:20.44), Austin Kriebel (20:10.12), and Cody Hager (20:03.80).

Jadyn VanDyken competed in the No. 1 race for the girls and placed fourth with a time of 21:42.90, while Ava Bellach was seventh in the No. 2 race in 24:30.95. The team’s other runners were Mali Kamerman (27:15.48), Isabella Triemstra (26.54.73), and Malaya Kamerman (33:22.02).

“The girls also had a good day,” TeSlaa said. “Jadyn had a PR and the girls all worked hard up the hill. It was a difficult course but great prep for state.”

Christian returns to action Saturday at the Three Forks Invitational.

