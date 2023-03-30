...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Senior Alexis DeVries competes in multiple events for Manhattan Christian and helped the team place second at state a year ago.
With an influx of participation and talented squads returning, Manhattan Christian’s track teams are poised to do big things this season.
Both the boys and girls finished as the state Class C runner up a year ago and the majority of those athletes who competed at state return. But head coach Laura Arthun isn’t making any predictions on how her teams will fare at the state meet in May.
“I’m always hesitant to say anything about where we’re going to end up, but I do think that we have a talented team returning for both the men and women in 2023,” she said. “I personally think it’s probably the most talented team that I’ve ever coached for Manhattan Christian on both sides. More importantly, we’ve added 18 athletes to our roster to help the team this season. Those are fairly significant numbers for us in a small program and we’re definitely looking to do better than we did last year.”
There are nearly 40 athletes participating — 20 boys and 18 girls — with 20 of whom are returners. In addition, there are several newcomers, including 10 freshmen.
Back for the boys are five athletes who placed at state a year ago led by Oren Arthun, who is coach Arthun’s son. The junior won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and placed second in the 800.
“That’s a lot of returning points for us,” noted coach Arthun.
Shaphan Hubner returns for his sophomore season as the defending state champion in the 800.
“He actually won the 800 meters, which is almost unheard of for a freshman guy to win the 800 meters in any class,” said coach Arthun. “So, we’re really looking forward to what he’ll do this season and he’s definitely looking to do better in the 400 this year as well and possibly even adding the 1,600 meters to his repertoire.”
Seth Amunrud, a senior, is last year’s state runner up in the triple jump. He also placed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 400.
Nathan Adams contributed fifth place finishes in the 400 and pole vault and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay along with Austin Kriebel, Amunrud and Hubner, which placed second.
“That group of guys actually broke our school record for the relay team,” noted coach Arthun.
Seniors Isaiah Hoist (sprints, relays) and Kriebel (relays), and sophomore Rance Hamilton (hurdles) are also expected to be key contributors.
On the girls’ side Manhattan Christian also returns a plethora of talent led by sprinter Jadyn VanDyken. The senior is the defending state champion in the 200, 400, and triple jump and runner up in the 100. She also ran legs on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which placed first and second at state, respectively.
Alexis DeVries placed third at state in the pole vault and was fifth in the 100 hurdles, while fellow senior Tori Venema was fifth in the pole vault. The duo, along with sophomore Bella Triemstra, also ran legs on the relays.
Coach Arthun noted that Dana Lerum and Kaitlyn Scott will provide key points for the team in the throws.
“On the girls’ side we actually have a lot of girls, adding 10 girls to the roster this season. That just doesn’t usually happen,” said coach Arthun. “We have five freshmen that have come out, which is really great on the girls’ side because we don’t always get that many freshmen to come out. So, we’re really excited about having all those new athletes come out and contribute to the team.”
Among the newcomers is junior Katelyn VanKirk, a standout volleyball and basketball player for the Eagles. Coach Arthun isn’t sure what events she’ll compete in yet.
Returning to the team after sitting out last year to focus on basketball is Ava Bellach. The senior is a standout distance runner in addition to basketball and advanced to state as a sophomore in the distance runs, but coach Arthun noted she might have a different role this season.
“Ava will definitely be a contributor and she’s kind of looking to maybe do some different events than she’s done in the past this year,” she said. “So, we’re going to have to wait and see what that is, possibly some 300 hurdles.”