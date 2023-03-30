Alexis DeVries

Senior Alexis DeVries competes in multiple events for Manhattan Christian and helped the team place second at state a year ago.

 Dan Chesnet

With an influx of participation and talented squads returning, Manhattan Christian’s track teams are poised to do big things this season.

Both the boys and girls finished as the state Class C runner up a year ago and the majority of those athletes who competed at state return. But head coach Laura Arthun isn’t making any predictions on how her teams will fare at the state meet in May.

Rance Hamilton

Sophomore Rance Hamilton is among 20 returning athletes for Manhattan Christian in 2023.

