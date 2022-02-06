Manhattan Christian bounced back from its first loss of the season with three dominant conference victories this past week.
Ava Bellach led the charge by averaging 23.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. That includes a career-high 34-point effort in a 74-46 District 12C rout of Gardiner Wednesday.
“Couldn’t have asked for a better bounce back on the road against a solid team. We really did a nice job of getting good shots,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Grace (Aamot), Natalie (Walhof) and Ava all had good games offensively. Ava shot the ball very well, obviously, and that made for a nice cushion.”
The Eagles (15-1, 9-1 District 12C) defeated Sheridan 74-42 Friday and Ennis 56-19 Saturday in contests played in the Memorial Event Center.
Ava Bellach tallied 27 points against Sheridan, including three 3’s, as Christian built a comfortable halftime lead en route to victory. Aamot also reached double figures with 16 points.
“Another solid effort defensively,” coach Bellach said. “Sam Veltkamp came off the bench and sparked us defensively. Alexis (DeVries) was all over the place again defensively. Ava had another big night and got going with some inside buckets.”
Saturday, the Eagles were crossed up by Ennis head coach Jordan Overstreet, who went with a diamond and 1 in an effort to shut down Ava Bellach. It proved to be effective in limiting the junior to 12 points, but the rest of the team stepped up offensively.
Dana Lerum buried three 3’s en route to finishing with 11 points, while Aamot finished with a game-high 17.
“It took a little while to adjust and settle in but once we did I thought the girls really played a great team game,” said coach Bellach. “Dana stepped up to hit some big threes, Grace was more aggressive at scoring and Ava was able to shake free for a few buckets too.”
The Eagles led just 8-2 after the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime. But the defense limited Ennis to seven points in the second half, and coach Bellach was pleased with how the team was able to make adjustments against an unfamiliar defense.
“It’s not easy to handle that the first time you see it and it can be emotionally challenging. I thought her (Ava’s) teammates and her handled it very well overall though,” said coach Bellach. “She scored 58 points in the previous two games this week, so I think I’d have thrown it at us too. But this team had her back and that’s a great sign going forward if someone were to try it again.”
Christian wraps up the regular season hosting Harrison-Willow Creek Thursday and then traveling to Whitehall Friday.
Manhattan Christian 74, Gardiner 46
Christian 17 26 6 25 - 74
Gardiner 14 11 4 17 - 46
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-1) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Alexis DeVries 1 0-0 2, Jaydn VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Dana Lerum 2 2-2 6, Bella Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 10 4-5 31, Grace Aamot 7 0-1 15, Natalie Walhof 5 1-2 14, Reece Nieuwenhuis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-10 74.
GARDINER (8-5) - M Henry 0 0-0 0, L Veress 1 0-0 2, C White 1 0-0 3, M Otis 1 0-0 2, S Saunders 0 0-0 0, E Reinertson 8 2-2 19, E Saunders 0 0-0 0, F. Roberts 0 0-0 0, M Darr 1 0-0 3, Z Wilner 2 0-0 6, S Darr 6 0-1 12. Totals: 20 2-3 46.
3-point goals: MC 11 (Bellach 7, Walhof 3, Aamot 1), Gar 4 (Wilner 2, Reinertson 1, M. Darr 1).
Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42
Sheridan 6 16 9 11 - 42
Christian 19 18 19 18 - 74
SHERIDAN (4-12) - B Grow 5 0-0 10, K Maddison 0 0-0 0, M Wood 0 1-2 1, K Gronning 1 2-2 5, E Layacona 0 0-0 0, K Shwartz 1 0-0 2, F Larsen 4 0-0 10, K McCoy 2 0-2 4, L Smock 1 0-0 2, C Galiger 4 0-4 8. Totals: 18 3-10 42.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (14-1) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-2 2, Alexis DeVries 2 1-3 4, Jaydn VanDyken 2 0-0 4, Dana Lerum 2 0-0 5, Bella Triemstra 2 0-0 4, Ava Bellach 8 8-14 27, Grace Aamot 6 4-5 16, Natalie Walhof 3 1-4 7, Reese Nieuwenhuis 2 0-2 4. Totals: 28 14-30 74.
3-point goals: Sher 3 (Larsen 2, Gronning 1), MC 4 (Bellach 3, Lerum 1).
Manhattan Christian 56, Ennis 19
Ennis 2 10 5 2 - 19
Christian 8 12 22 14 - 56
ENNIS (11-4) - E Olson 0 0-0 0, R Klansa 1 1-2 4, J Jenkins 0 0-0 0, S Lovett 0 0-0 0, M Ledgerwood 3 1-4 7, S Klein 1 0-2 2, M Ledgerwood 0 1-2 1, M Knack 1 1-2 3, P Mallet 1 0-7 2. Totals: 7 4-19 19.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-1) - Sam Veltkamp 2 0-1 4, Alexis DeVries 1 0-0 2, Jadyn VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Dana Lerum 4 0-0 11, Bella Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 3 4-7 12, Grace Aamot 8 1-2 17, Natalie Walhof 3 0-0 8, Reese Nieuwenhuis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-10 56.
3-point goals: Ennis 1 (Klasna), MC 7 (Lerum 3, Bellach 2, Walhof 2).