In a rematch of the District 12C championship game, which went into overtime, Manhattan Christian never trailed Saturday en route to defeating West Yellowstone at Frenchtown High School.
The Eagles jumped out to a 9-2 lead and then fended off every run West Yellowstone mounted to win the Western C Divisional championship game 55-41.
Head coach Layne Glaus noted it was a “true team effort” as Christian punched its ticket to the state tournament for an eighth consecutive season. He also credited the Wolverines for keeping it close for three-plus quarters.
“West Yellowstone is a well-coached team with some talented gritty players,” Glaus said. “They wouldn’t go away and hit some big shots.”
The Eagles (24-0) jumped out to a 9-2 lead and led 17-11 through one quarter. At halftime it was an eight-point game, 29-21.
West Yellowstone was within single digits, 48-39, with 5:58 remaining following a pair of free throws by Mason Burden, but scored just two more points down the stretch.
Christian shot a hot 62.9 percent from the field led by the effort Willem Kimm. The senior was 8 of 8 from the field en route to tallying 17 points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
“Our big guys had a great game,” said Glaus. “Willem and Ethan (Venema) owned the paint on both ends.”
Venema finished with five points, six rebounds and a blocked shot. Seth Amunrud scored a game-high 22 points and had three assists.
As a team, the Eagles had 13 assists.
“We love the way the ball is moving right now,” said Glaus. “Logan (Leep) had five assists Friday. Mason (Venema) and Seth had three apiece tonight. We are much harder to guard when assists are up.”
West Yellowstone was led by Taylor Hales, who tallied 16 points. Zach Gould added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Manhattan Christian 55, West Yellowstone 41
Yellowstone 11 10 14 6 - 41
Christian 17 12 14 12 - 55
WEST YELLOWSTONE - Mason Burden 12-2 5, Taylor Hales 6 1-4 16, Ben Hales 1 0-0 3, Zach Gould 5 1-1 11, Josh Everest 3 0-0 6, L Kingston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-7 41.