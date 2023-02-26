BUTTE — For the ninth consecutive season Manhattan Christian has qualified for the state tournament. The defending Class C champion earned a return trip with a dominant second half performance Saturday in the Maroon Activities Center.

The Eagles led just 26-25 at halftime in the Western C Divisional championship game against Harrison-Willow Creek. But they took control in the third quarter and pulled away to post a 57-43 victory.

Dominic Hoist

Manhattan Christian’s Dominic Hoist, right, gets off a shot in the paint as Harrison-Willow Creek’s Joe Cima defends Saturday in the Western C Divisional championship game.
Seth Amunrud

Manhattan Christian senior Seth Amunrud dunks the ball Saturday against Harrison-Willow Creek in the Western C Divisional championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you