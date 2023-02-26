BUTTE — For the ninth consecutive season Manhattan Christian has qualified for the state tournament. The defending Class C champion earned a return trip with a dominant second half performance Saturday in the Maroon Activities Center.
The Eagles led just 26-25 at halftime in the Western C Divisional championship game against Harrison-Willow Creek. But they took control in the third quarter and pulled away to post a 57-43 victory.
Third-year Christian head coach Layne Glaus credited his entire team for stepping up to the challenge after losing a key starter to injury in Friday’s semifinal victory against Lone Peak.
“Before the game we talked about having grit,” he said. “Our boys were disciplined and showed grit, great box-outs and they worked together on the defensive end.”
Mason Venema, a 6-4 junior, was injured on a hard fall after making a shot against the Bighorns. He was on crutches after the game and again on Saturday.
While the starting lineup was adjusted for the championship game, the effort remained the same. The Eagles withstood every charge the Wildcats made in the first half and then clamped down defensively in the second.
“Mason obviously is a phenomenal player and so it was about next man up,” senior guard Seth Amunrud, who led Christian with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, said. “We got a deep team, we got guys all the way through, so it was about the next guy stepping up and everybody was ready to go and do their job.”
Sophomore Dominic Hoist started in place of Venema and scored a bucket to tie the game at 4-all early in the first quarter. The Eagles also received a strong effort from Christian Triemstra and Austin Kriebel, who tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“It’s a true team effort every night for us,” said Glaus, “so when we lose a guy Like Mason we trust the next guy in line.”
Harrison-Willow Creek (19-6), which plays Lone Peak in a challenge game Monday, rode the inside play of Joe Cima and the perimeter shooting of Aaron DeFrance in the first half. The duo combined for 18 of the team’s 25 points.
But after DeFrance buried his third 3-pointer early in the second half to tie the game at 28, Christian (23-1) took control with an 11-3 run. Then the Eagles opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to break it open.
Cima, a 6-5 post who scored the game-winning bucket in a semifinal victory against West Yellowstone, was essentially a non-factor in the second half. The senior did not score in the third quarter and only had six points in the fourth after the Eagles had stretched the lead to 18.
Cima did finish with a double-double, 16 points and 12 rebounds, while DeFrance had 11 points.
There were no major changes to the game plan at halftime, said Amunrund. It was simply hardnosed defense in the second half.
“I think it was just about keep grinding because Harrison’s a phenomenal team, so we just had to keep going at it,” he said. “They made plays, we just had to keep trying to make them take tough shots and try to execute the game plan.”
Christian’s postseason experience paid off as well. Saturday’s game marked the 33rd playoff game for the program over the past four years.
“I think experience definitely helps, it’s definitely a good thing, but Harrison’s been in those big games too,” said Amunrud. “Last year at districts and divisionals — tough team.”
The Wildcats reached the semifinals at the both the district and divisional tournaments a year ago, and with a victory in Monday’s challenge game they would advance to state for the first time in school history.
Manhattan Christian 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 43
Harrison 15 10 6 12 - 43
Christian 13 13 13 18 - 57
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-1) – Austin Kriebel 4 0-0 10, Seth Amunrud 10 4-5 26, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 2 0-1 4, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Christian Triemstra 3 4-6 11, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Jack Scott 1 0-0 2, Dominic Hoist 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-12 57.
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (19-6) – Campbell Smith 3 2-2 8, Andrew Todd Bacon 1 0-0 2, Gavin Hokanson 0 0-0 0, Aaron DeFrance 4 0-0 11, Joe Cima 7 2-2 16, Sage Buus 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 4-4 43.