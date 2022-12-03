...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will
be possible this evening.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 345 AM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Manhattan Christian senior Alexis DeVries, center, signed Nov. 30 to compete in track and field at the University of Providence in Great Falls.
CHURCHILL — Less than a month after winning a state championship with Manhattan Christian’s volleyball team, Alexis DeVries has turned her attention toward the future.
A three-sport athlete, DeVries has shined on the hardcourt in both basketball and volleyball. But her true passion is on the track where she helped the Eagles finish as the State C runner up a year ago.
With plenty of options to continue her career at the collegiate level, DeVries made it official Nov. 30 by signing with the University of Providence in Great Falls.
“I kind of knew I wanted to go there all summer, but I kept talking to (Montana) Tech and Whitworth (University) and a bunch of other places just to make sure that’s where I really wanted to go,” said DeVries. “Just talking to other track athletes up there, and I visited there a couple times, I just really love the coach and the environment.”
DeVries is a standout hurdler, sprinter and pole vaulter for Manhattan Christian. She helped the 4x100 relay win the state championship last year and the 4x400 relay finish as the state runner up, while placing third individually in the pole vault and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Providence head coach Tony Arntson, who attended the signing, said DeVries has a very high ceiling.
“I think it’s unlimited right now,” he said. “That’s one of the things I love about the small town kids, which makes up about 80 percent of our program probably, is those kids compete all year round. They’re three-sport athletes, so I think their potential is unlimited once they get to college and focus on one sport.”
DeVries expects to compete in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and pole vault as a freshman for the Argos. But Arntson has bigger plans moving forward.
“That’s going to be her main emphasis, but I’ve talked to her already about maybe by the time she’s a sophomore at looking at being a heptathlete,” Arntson said. “She’s a good all around athlete, so we’re going to focus mainly in the pole vault and hurdles I think to start with and kind of let it expand from there if she wants to.”
While DeVries admitted competing the heptathlon would be “daunting,” she’s already committing to improving. DeVries has opted to forego her senior season of basketball to participate in indoor track, and has her sights set on a successful outdoor season.
“I’m excited for this track season. I think we (the team) can go pretty far,” she said.
As a member of the volleyball team, DeVries helped the Eagles win a third state championship in four years this past season as a libero. She also helped the basketball team reach the state tournament in each of the past two seasons.
“She’s an incredible all-around Montana athlete and I think we’re very fortunate to get her,” said Arntson. “I’m excited about it.”
DeVries plans to pursue nursing, which will take place in earnest following her athletic career at Providence.
“They don’t have that there yet, so I’m going to start in biology of health and that kind of stuff,” she said. “So I’m going to do that and then go somewhere else, like either Alaska or Lewiston (Idaho), to work on nursing for what I want to do.”