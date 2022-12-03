Alexis DeVries

Manhattan Christian senior Alexis DeVries, center, signed Nov. 30 to compete in track and field at the University of Providence in Great Falls.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Less than a month after winning a state championship with Manhattan Christian’s volleyball team, Alexis DeVries has turned her attention toward the future.

A three-sport athlete, DeVries has shined on the hardcourt in both basketball and volleyball. But her true passion is on the track where she helped the Eagles finish as the State C runner up a year ago.

Manhattan Christian senior Alexis DeVries is pictured with her sister Mackenzie (from left), mother Trinity and Providence head coach Tony Arntson Nov. 30.

