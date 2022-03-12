GREAT FALLS — Ekalaka trailed by three at halftime to Manhattan Christian, but used a 17-9 scoring run in the third quarter to take the lead and ultimately eliminate the Eagles Friday morning in the consolation round of the Class C girls basketball tournament.
After battling back through both their district and divisional tournaments, including the divisional challenge game to even make the state tournament, the Bulldogs’ resiliency showed up again. They were led by eighth-grader Nasya O’Connor with 21 points and nine rebounds. Juniors Heidi LaBree chipped in 17 points and Tyra O’Connor added 10 for Ekalaka.
Manhattan Christian juniors Grace Aamot scored 25 points and Ava Bellach had 21. Freshman Bella Triemstra grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Eagles finish their season 23-4.
“Our 10 girls had a great season, 23-4 and only losses were to teams that are playing Saturday at the state tournament. We finished the season with nine girls in uniform and only one senior,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “There is another level of skill and commitment with the top teams up here at the state tournament. We are getting closer but there is still a gap when it comes to the teams in the north and east of Montana. Those girls are committed 100 percent to their teammates and community year round and it shows.”
The Eagles, who placed fourth as state a year ago, eclipsed 20 victories for the third consecutive season. The program has also competed at state three straight years following a 10-year absence.
— Belgrade News Sports Editor Dan Chesnet contributed to this story.