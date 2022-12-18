CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian shook off a sluggish start Friday in the Memorial Event Center, and then built a double-digit lead in the second half en route to defeating Manhattan in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Eagles trailed by six less than three minutes into the contest, but rallied to post a 41-30 non-conference victory. Christian added a 64-52 District 12C victory Saturday against West Yellowstone.
“We did do a good job of getting ourselves going after that ugly first few minutes. And credit to them, they were ready to play,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “(Manhattan coach) Brad (Ballantyne) does a good job and you could tell they put in some time in the offseason since he’s taken over.”
Ballantyne is in his second season at the helm of Manhattan, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a score from Miah Fenno and back-to-back buckets by Gracie Millimen. But Christian closed out the first quarter on a 12-2 run and then stretched its lead to 13 points, 24-11, by halftime.
Following the quick start, the Tigers struggled offensively and shot just 5 of 24 (20.8%) from the field in the first half and were 12 of 54 (22.2%) for the game.
“We had looks, we had good looks. We just didn’t finish them,” said Ballantyne. “So whether that’s on me to make more competitive stuff in practice or they had some nerves — I think the girls understood the levity of this situation as far as the game.”
Some of the offensive struggles can be attributed to Christian’s size and length. Four members of the starting lineup are 6-foot or taller, and they altered several shot attempts by the Tigers in the paint.
“That’s the tallest team that anybody that plays them is going to see. That’s just the way it is,” said Ballantyne. “It could for sure (effect shots), but at the same time those are shots we’ve got to have if we’re going to win.”
Christian (6-0, 2-0 District 12C) led by as many as 15 early in the second half, but the Tigers clawed back into the contest thanks to the shooting of Camdyn Holgate and Esther Halverson. Holgate buried back-to-back 3’s, and Halverson banked in another, as Manhattan trimmed the deficit to 30-22 during an 11-4 run.
“Holgate, she’s a good shooter and she got hot there,” noted Bellach. “So we kind of had to adjust to that a little bit on the defensive end. And I thought the girls did a pretty good job of carrying it out.”
Katelyn Van Kirk opened the fourth quarter with a bucket and then Bella Triemstra buried a 3 as the Eagles stretched the lead back to double figures, 39-26. Holgate connected on another 3 and then Haley Halvorsen made a free throw to trim the deficit back to single digits, but neither team did much more offensively in the fourth quarter.
“Second half, we hung in there,” said Ballantyne. “We got some threes, we got some decent action on the 2-3 (zone), so that’s good.”
Despite a clear height advantage, the Eagles only out-rebounded Manhattan 46-43. The Tigers had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and Bellach noted it was a physical contest.
“Definitely a little more physical game than we’re used to and so I think that’s something that we’re really going to have to focus on being ready for. Actually, at the state tournament, that’s what it’s like,” he said. “So that’s a good simulation for us and nice that we get to play them again because it will be that way again.”
Miranda Wyatt and Van Kirk each finished with nine points for the Eagles, and Wyatt grabbed 15 boards. Grace Aamot chipped in with eight points, eight steals and four assists.
Manhattan was led by Holgate, who finished with 11 points. Morgan Pavlik chipped in with six points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“We competed for 32 minutes better than we have,’ said Ballantyne. “So for me, program-wide, that’s building momentum.”
Saturday, Christian took a 22-20 lead into halftime against West Yellowstone and then gradually pulled away in the second half. Ava Bellach scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Aamot added a season-high 18 points and seven assists.
The Tigers (2-2) lost their conference opener on the road Saturday to Jefferson, 46-30. Haley Halversen led the team with 13 points.
Manhattan Christian 41, Manhattan 30
Manhattan 8 3 15 4 - 30
Christian 12 12 10 7 - 41
MANHATTAN (2-1) - Miah Fenno 1 0-0 2, Camdyn Holgate 4 0-0 11, Isabell Dawe 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 3, Gracie Millimen 2 0-0 4, Haley Halvorsen 1 1-2 4, Morgan Pavlik 3 0-4 6, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Katilyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-6 30.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Bella Triemstra 2 0-0 6, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 3-3 9, Ava Bellach 3 1-3 7, Grace Aamot 3 2-6 8, Miranda Wyatt 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 7-14 41.
3-point goals: Man 5 (Holgate 3, Halverson 1, Halversen 1), MC 2 (Triemstra 2).
Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 25
Christian 11 11 16 26 - 64
Yellowstone 10 10 15 17 - 52
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 4 1-3 9, Katelyn Van Kirk 2 1-2 5, Ava Bellach 9 2-4 24, Grace Aamot 6 5-9 18, Miranda Wyatt 4 0-2 8. Totals: 25 9-21 64.
WEST YELLOWSTONE (3-2) - Grace Dawkins 5 2-4 12, Natalie Salinas 2 0-0 4, Trista Finney 1 0-0 3, Izzy Coffin 2 4-6 8, Sophia Watt 1 0-0 2, Ari Spence 7 6-8 23. Totals: 18 12-18 52.
3-point goals: MC 5 (Bellach 4, Aamot 1), WY 4 (Spence 3, Finney 1).
Jefferson 46, Manhattan 30
Manhattan 7 6 8 9 - 30
Jefferson 7 11 9 20 - 46
MANHATTAN (2-2) - Miah Fenno 1 0-1 2, Camdyn Holgate 0 1-2 1, Isabelle Dawe 0 1-2 1, Esther Halverson 11-3 4, Gracie Millimen 1 1-3 3, Haley Halversen 4 4-6 13, Morgan Pavlik 1 1-5 3, Paige Ballantyne 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-20 30.
JEFFERSON (4-1) - Emma McCauley 1 0-1 2, Cameron Joney 0 1-2 1, KK Morris 0 2-3 2, Austie May 0 2-2 2, Haleigh Henschel 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Layng 0 1 2-4 4, Broosklyn Miller 1 3-5 5, Arena Fales 2 1-3 5, Izzy Morris 8 8-1 24, Jessie Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 19-30 46.
3-point goals: Man 2 (Halverson 1, Halversen 1), Jeff 0.