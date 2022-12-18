CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian shook off a sluggish start Friday in the Memorial Event Center, and then built a double-digit lead in the second half en route to defeating Manhattan in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The Eagles trailed by six less than three minutes into the contest, but rallied to post a 41-30 non-conference victory. Christian added a 64-52 District 12C victory Saturday against West Yellowstone.

Grace Aamot

Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot, right, drives toward the basket as Manhattan’s Camdyn Holgate defends Friday in the Memorial Event Center.
Rebound

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk, left, battles Manhattan’s Gracie Millimen for a rebound Friday in the Memorial Event Center.

