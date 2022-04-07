While the wind persisted and it was chilly throughout, it was an otherwise productive day for golfers Wednesday at Old Baldy Golf Course in Townsend.
Manhattan Christian’s girls edged Three Forks by one stroke, 409-410, to win the team title at the Townsend Invitational after three golfers placed in the top 10. Jefferson won on the boys’ side with a 340.
Tori Cook tied for fourth with a 96, while Grace Aamot tied for seventh with a 98 and Natalie Walhof tied for ninth with a 107 to lead Christian. It was the first action of the season for Aamot and Cook, who each prequalified for state.
“They both shot under 100 and they both had markers, so we were able to prequalify them,” Eagles co-head coach Tom Hubers said. “With Grace, Tori and Natalie all prequalified we essentially have a girls team qualified for state before divisionals. That’s always a relief and takes a little bit of the pressure off.”
Cook competed in some of the team’s season opener, but withdrew after not feeling well. Walhof qualified for state at that tournament, while Aamot was seeing her first action of the season in Townsend.
“Grace played pretty well for the conditions,” said Hubers. “Grace struggled a little bit. She can play better than that, but it was her first meet.”
Lindsay Cook and Ada Venhuizen also competed for Christian and placed 11th (108) and 28th (146), respectively.
Three Forks was led by Taylor Raffety, who placed third with a 94. Ari Judd also finished in the top 10 after taking sixth with a 97.
Wolves head coach Aaron Harkins noted Raffety shot her low round of the season, while Judd set a personal best.
“Ari and Taylor were smiles from ear to ear after their rounds and that is what it’s about for us as coaches,” he said. “So cool.”
Three Forks was rounded out by Lydia Kluin (12th, 109), Halee Wilson (13th, 110), and Brooklyn Hossfeld (T15th, 112).
“The girls team has a goal by the end of the year to have their team score be under 400 consistently and they are on their way with rounds in the mid 90s from multiple players,” said Harkins. “As for the boys, I keep telling them I think we need to be in the mid 300’s to have a chance at making it to state at the end of the season, which is their goal, and with scores like we had today they are setting themselves up nicely.”
Three Forks’ boys finished 13 strokes behind Christian with a 368 to place fourth. The team’s lone top 10 placer was Dylan Kamps, who tied for eighth with an 87.
Austin Allen tied for 12th with a 90 and was followed by teammates Walker Page (T15th, 91), Rhett Violett (T25th, 100), and Cass Violett (T37th, 110).
Christian was led by freshmen Cavan Visser and Carter VanDyken, who tied for fourth and eighth, respectively, with scores of 82 and 87. Logan Leep tied for 12th with a 90, while Cody Hager was 21st with a 96).
“That was a good surprise today,” said Hubers. “Actually our freshmen boys beat our senior boys … so that was interesting, the young guns beating the old guys. Shows some promise for the future and hopefully they can keep that up for the rest of the season and Cody and Logan will bring their scores down too.”
Manhattan also competed in the tournament and the boys placed fifth with a score of 402. Evan Douma led the team with a 95 to place 20th.
The Tigers were rounded out by Nolan Sofie and Aaron Carlson, who tied for 27th with a 101, Drew Deming (T31st, 105), and Coban Johnson (36th, 109).
Manhattan’s girls, who did not field a full team, were represented by Kaitlyn Sander and Madeline Skillman. Sander placed 18th with a 114, while Skillman was 26th with a 133.
All three teams return to action April 13 at the Manhattan Invitational at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course in Bozeman.
TOWNSEND INVITATIONAL
(at Old Baldy Golf Course, Townsend)
Boys Results
Team scores: Jefferson 340, Townsend 350, Manhattan Christian 355, Three Forks 368, Manhattan 402, White Sulphur Springs 405, Ennis 421. No score: Absarokee, Fairfield, Gardiner, Lone Peak, Whitehall.
Top 10 individuals: Peyton Toney, Tow, 77; Trey Hoveland, Tow, 79; Colin Field, Jeff, 80; Cavan Visser, MC, 82; Bryden Batson, Fair, 82; Preston Field, Jeff, 85; Ben Werner, Jeff, 86; Carter VanDyken, MC 87; Dylan Kamps, TF 87; Marcus Lee, Jeff, 89.
Girls Results
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 409, Three Forks 410, Jefferson 418. No score: Absarokee, Fairfield, Gardiner, Lone Peak, Townsend, Whitehall.
Top 10 individuals: Emma Woods, Fair, 82; Celi Chapman, Jeff, 83; Taylor Raffety, TF, 94; Alice Brummer, Tow, 96; Tori Cook, MC, 96; Ari Judd, TF, 97; Tinity Wilson, Tow, 98; Grace Aamot, MC, 98; Natalie Walhof, MC, 107; Brynna Wolfe, Jeff, 107.