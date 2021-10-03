Manhattan Christian completed a perfect day Saturday en route to winning the annual Manhattan Christian Invitational in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles finished 7-0 at the tournament, including a 21-14, 21-12 victory against Twin Bridges in the Gold Bracket championship game.
“We finished the day very well,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “This tournament is a great opportunity to prepare us mentally for the postseason. I was very proud of our team.”
The Eagles swept Charlo (twice) and Whitehall in pool play and split with Intermountain Christian (a school from Utah), but won based on points scored. Then they defeated Manhattan, Intermountain Christian and Twin Bridges in bracket play en route to winning the championship.
Reese Nieuwenhuis led the Eagles on the day with 49 kills, while Kiersten Van Kirk tallied 47 and sister Katelyn had 39. Defensively, Jadyn VanDyken had 70 digs and Alexis DeVries 58. Christian also tallied 75 aces on the day led by 17 from DeVries.
In other action at the tournament, Charlo won the Silver Bracket after defeating Ennis in the championship game.
The Eagles return to action Tuesday with a conference match at Harrison-Willow Creek.
