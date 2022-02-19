...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the
mountains and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison
Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme
conditions are expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and
initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian's Katelyn Van Kirk shoots a free throw Friday against Ennis in a semifinal game at the District 12C Tournament in Butte.
Manhattan Christian advanced to the district championship game, but nothing came easy for the No. 3 team in Class C Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.
The Eagles were forced to battle through early foul trouble as well as a diamond and 1 that Ennis head coach Jordan Overstreet used in an effort to contain Ava Bellach.
It worked for two quarters as the Mustangs took a 24-20 lead into halftime. But Christian rallied in the second half for a 42-31 semifinal win at the District 12C Tournament.
“We were down 24-20 at half,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “But I felt decent about it with Grace (Aamot) on the bench with three fouls the entire second quarter and Katelyn (Van Kirk) also picked up her third before half.”
Christian (19-1) outscored the Mustangs 10-2 in the third quarter as the defense clamped down. Ennis scored just seven points in the second half.
“We were able to execute some buckets early out of the locker room going inside to Katelyn and Natalie (Walhof) got a couple too. We were able to settle into some zone defense and held them scoreless for a while,” said coach Bellach. “I’ve been in plenty games like that, you have to stay calm and execute. You also have to have girls step in and fill roles and I thought our girls overall did a very nice job of that.”
Van Kirk shot 10 of 13 from the field en route to scoring a game-high 25 points. The sophomore also grabbed seven rebounds.
Aamot and Walhof combined for 13 points, while Bella Triemstra had four. Ava Bellach, the team’s leading scorer, did not score in a game for the first time this season after shooting 0 of 8 from the field.
The Eagles play Twin Bridges, which defeated Shields Valley in the other semifinal, in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Falcons beat Christian 69-35 on Jan. 28.
“Happy to be able to play for a championship tomorrow night and ready for another chance at Twin Bridges,” said coach Bellach.
Manhattan Christian 42, Ennis 31
Ennis 15 9 2 5 - 31
Christian 11 9 10 12 - 42
ENNIS - R Klasna 0 2-2 2, J Jenkins 0 0-0 0, S Lovett 4 0-0 9, M Ledgerwood 3 1-3 7, S Klein 4 0-3 8, M Ledgerwood 1 0-2 3, M Knack 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-10 31.