Led by a game-high 16 points and five rebounds from Katelyn Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian won its sixth consecutive game Friday.
The sophomore scored 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Eagles to a 52-38 non-conference victory on the road against Manhattan.
“Got a good win in an always tough match up,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes that we need to clean up, but overall I was happy with the effort of the girls to get the win.”
Christian (6-0) led 25-15 at halftime, and Grace Aamot scored 10 of her 13 points during that span to lead the offense. The junior finished 5 of 6 from the field and grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.
The Eagles also received strong offensive contributions from Ava Bellach and Natalie Walhof, who combined for 17 points and 11 boards.
“Manhattan Christian is a good team. They play very hard. It’s great for us to play teams like Christian,” first-year Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “We will continue to work on our decision making against that kind of pressure. Overall, though, I thought our girls competed throughout the game.”
While the Tigers didn’t have a player reach double figures, there were seven who scored in the contest. Gracie Millimen led the team with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
“Manhattan has a lot of promise and I think once coach Ballantyne gets more time to work with them they will be a force in the (District) 5B,” said coach Bellach.
Saturday Manhattan lost a District 5B contest on the road to Jefferson 50-23. The Panthers led just 6-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the Tigers 44-19 over the next three.
Millimen led Manhattan with six points, while Miah Fenno had five.
The Tigers (1-3) return to action Monday at Deer Lodge.
Christian has a much-needed three-week break over the Christmas holiday to rest and regroup after playing six games in 14 days. The team returns to action Jan. 7 at Townsend.
“We’ve had six games and only 15 practices, so given that I think it’s only fair to expect some mistakes to be made. But with that comes opportunities to grow and improve,” said coach Bellach. “I’m proud of the girls for their effort and their start to the season. We’ll take a break now and get right back to it after Christmas.”
Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 38
Christian 9 16 9 18 - 52
Manhattan 6 9 7 16 - 38
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 2-4 4, Dana Lerum 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Van Kirk 6 4-7 16, Ava Bellach 3 2-6 9, Grace Aamot 5 3-4 13, Natalie Walhof 3 1-2 8, Reese Nieuwenhuis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-23 52.
MANHATTAN (1-2) - Adele Didriksen 1 1-5 3, Miah Fenno 3 0-0 6, Camdyn Holgate 2 2-4 7, Sophie Duffin 3 0-0 7, Esther Halverson 0 3-4 3, Gracie Millimen 3 3-5 9, Haley Halvorsen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-120 38.
3-point goals: MC 2 (Bellach 1, Walhof 1), Man 2 (Holgate 1, Duffin 1).
Jefferson 50, Manhattan 23
Manhattan 4 5 7 7 - 23
Jefferson 6 16 13 15 - 50
MANHATTAN (1-3) - Adele Didriksen 2 1-2 5, Miah Fenno 1 3-6 5, Camdyn Holgate 0 1-2 1, Ryen Gipe 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Millimen 2 2-6 6, Haley Halvorsen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-16 23.
JEFFERSON (5-0) - Emma McCauley 1 1-1 3, Dakota Edmiston 0 0-0 0, Rachel VanBlaricom 3 0-0 6, Austie May 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Layng 4 2-2 11, Brynna Wolfe 4 0-0 10, Arera Faler 2 2-2 6, Izzy Morris 3 0-0 6, Cia Stuber 0 0-2 6, Jessie Herris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-5 50.
3-point goals: Man 0, Jeff 5 (Wolfe 2, Stuber 2, Layng 1).