BILLLINGS — With their comfortable lead methodically trimmed to five with 63 seconds remaining, Seth Amunrud came up with the biggest bucket of the game Thursday afternoon.

The senior tipped in a miss by Christian Triemstra with 47.1 seconds to go, and then made a pair of free throws a short time later, as Manhattan Christian withstood a furious charge by Broadview-Lavina to win a first round game at the State C tournament.

Seth Amunrud

Manhattan Christian senior Seth Amunrud dunks the ball Thursday during a first round game of the state Class C tournament in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.
Christian Triemstra

Manhattan Christian’s Christian Triemstra, left, dribbles the ball Thursday against Broadview-Lavina at the State C tournament in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.

