CHURCHILL — After playing the first two games of the season with just seven players, Manhattan Christian fielded a full team over the weekend for the annual Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament.
Several players finally completed their mandatory 10 practices, including 6-2 junior Katelyn Van Kirk. With a full arsenal available, the Eagles cruised to a pair of victories in the Memorial Event Center.
Four players scored in double figures Friday as Christian defeated Townsend 58-17, and then Ava Bellach scored a game-high 21 points Saturday in leading the Eagles to a 49-31 victory against Whitehall.
Bellach also led the charge against Townsend, scoring a game-high 14 points, while Miranda Wyatt finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles (4-0) jumped out to a 15-0 lead and stretched it to 27-3 by the end of the first quarter against Townsend. The lead swelled to 36 points by halftime.
“I was pleased with the effort,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “I still think we missed a few too many easy ones, but we’ll keep working to shore that up.”
Bella Triemstra scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards for the Eagles, while Van Kirk finished with 11 points and five rebounds in her first game of the season. Van Kirk’s ability to play in the paint or on the perimeter expands what the Eagles can do offensively.
“The biggest thing is she can score. She can put it in the hole,” coach Bellach said. “And then defensively, just their (Van Kirk and the 6-3 Wyatt) length alone causes a lot of problems. Between those two and Bella and Ava, and Grace’s (Aamot) aggressiveness, I think defensively we can really cause some teams some problems as we go. And then just being able to give girls a blow too and having that sixth player.”
Aamot contributed seven points and four rebounds, but the Eagles also got valuable minutes from sophomore Sam Veltkamp, freshman Hadley Bradford and eighth grader Karissa Van Kirk.
“A couple of those young girls are going to come along, they’ve already made some good strides,” said coach Bellach. “Hadley and Karissa I think will help us a little bit.”
Townsend, which trailed by as many as 48 points and shot just 7 of 33 from the field, was led by Briannah Williams, who scored 11 points.
Saturday, Ava Bellach buried four 3’s and Wyatt finished with 15 points in leading the Eagles to victory.
“We have the pieces. I feel like we have a lot of the pieces,” said coach Bellach. “We got some shooting and we’ve got some inside presence, and we got a solid point guard in Grace and Sam’s just getting better every game … I think it’s going to be fun. We just have to challenge ourselves to keep growing and keep building on getting better.”
Christian returns to action Dec. 16 hosting Manhattan and then travels to West Yellowstone the following day to wrap up its December slate of games.
Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 17
3-point goals: White 3 (Nieskins 1, Briggs 1, Cima 1), MC 4 (Bellach 4).