CHURCHILL — Through the first three games of the season Manhattan Christian hadn’t faced much adversity. The Eagles had blown out each opponent while scoring no fewer than 75 points.
But on Day 2 of the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament the team found itself in a battle during the first half against Deer Lodge in the Memorial Event Center.
While Christian never trailed it was just a five-point lead midway the second quarter. But the team closed out the half on a 9-2 run and never looked back en route to a 64-29 victory Saturday.
“That was great for us,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “They’re a well coached athletic aggressive team, and they gave us some problems in the first half. So it’s good for us to recognize that sometimes you got to keep it simple and make that easy play on offense.”
Christian (4-0) broke the game open early in the third quarter with a 13-0 run capped by back-to-back 3’s from Seth Amunrud. The junior was 4 of 6 from behind the arc en route to scoring a game-high 22 points.
The Eagles enjoyed a balanced offensive attack with four players scoring eight points and the team shooting 45.3 percent from the field.
“I think the kids not having an ego is the biggest thing (offensively),” Glaus said. “They’re just what guy gets a look on that possession. It’s not something that they’re thinking about ahead of time, it’s just making the easy play and finding the open guy and being selfless.”
Christian also clamped down defensively in the second half, allowing just nine points, and outrebounded the Wardens 34-16.
“It was a focus on defense and not getting beat in transition or giving up paint touches on their attacks,” said Glaus.
The Eagles began the tournament with a 75-18 rout of Conrad. They led 31-10 after the first quarter and only allowed the Cowboys to score two points in the second half.
“We came out without a focus on our talk and our communication and they jumped on us right away. And then I think the guys refocused on what’s most important, those things that we can control,” said Glaus. “From that point on I thought they did a good job to keep them from scoring.”
Amunrud led the offense again with a game-high 17 points, while Ethan Venema had 16 and Mason Venema 13. Christian shot 55.6 percent from the field.
Glaus said the players’ selfless play and willingness to share the ball has led to the offensive success thus far.
“Overall I just think their attitude, not caring who gets the credit, is the biggest thing that we’re excited about,” he added.
Christian hosts West Yellowstone in a conference game Thursday before traveling to Manhattan for a non-conference game Friday.
Manhattan Christian 75, Conrad 18
Conrad 10 6 2 0 - 18
Christian 13 31 17 14 - 75
CONRAD - Teagen Arnold 2 0-0 4, Cristean Habets 1 0-0 2, Samuel Blanchard 0 0-0 0, Zack Durnell 0 0-0 0, Devon Baney 1 0-0 2, Brayden Stordahl 5 0-2 10. Totals: 9 0-2 18.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-0) - Jackson Leep 1 1-2 4, Seth Amunrud 8 0-0 17, Sam Carlson 1 0-1 2, Logan Leep 3 1-2 7, Mason Venema 6 0-0 13, Josiah Oswell 0 0-0 0, Brody Ayers 1 0-0 2, Ethan Venema 8 0-0 16, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Holst 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 6 0-2 12. Totals: 35 2-7 75.
3-point goals: Con 0, MC 3 (J. Leep 1, Amunrud 1, M. Venema 1).
Manhattan Christian 64, Deer Lodge 29
Deer Lodge 11 9 3 6 - 29
Christian 16 16 17 15 - 64
DEER LODGE (0-2) - Liam Bossert 1 0-2 2, Logan Nicholson 3 2-3 8, Rylan Long 1 0-0 2, Riley Rennfiled 0 0-0 0, Ripley Ford 5 3-6 15, Eli Hathaway 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-11 29.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-0) - Jackson Leep 3 0-0 8, Seth Amunrud 7 4-4 22, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 3, Logan Leep 2 2-2 8, Mason Venema 4 0-0 8, Josiah Oswell 1 0-0 3, Brody Ayers 0 0-2 0, Ethan Venena 2 0-0 4, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 4 0-2 8. Totals: 24 6-10 64.
3-point goals: 2 (Ford 2), MC 10 (Amunrud 4, J. Leep 2, L. Leep 2, Carlson 1, Oswell 1).