Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk, center, battles a pair of Ennis players for possession of the ball Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.

 Photo courtesy of Holly Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian overcame some first half struggles both mentally and physically Friday to reach its third consecutive district championship game.

The Eagles trailed 18-16 at halftime of a semifinal game against Ennis at the District 12C Tournament. But they rallied in the second half to notch a 48-33 victory in the Maroon Activities Center.

Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt shoots the ball Friday during a semifinal game against Ennis at the District 12C Tournament

