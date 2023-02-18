...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, at times.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire
chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry
should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may
want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk, center, battles a pair of Ennis players for possession of the ball Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.
Manhattan Christian overcame some first half struggles both mentally and physically Friday to reach its third consecutive district championship game.
The Eagles trailed 18-16 at halftime of a semifinal game against Ennis at the District 12C Tournament. But they rallied in the second half to notch a 48-33 victory in the Maroon Activities Center.
“We were kind of getting out-toughed in the first half a little bit and I kind felt like we got in the pit mentally, emotionally and missed a bunch of free throws,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Fortunately they did as well, so we ended up only down two. I felt pretty good about the way we played only being down two at halftime.”
The Eagles will now try to avenge one of their two regular season losses in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Twin Bridges in a matchup of ranked teams in Class C. The Falcons (19-1) defeated Lone Peak in the other semifinal, 58-17.
“We get to play tomorrow night knowing that we’re going to divisionals and go for the three-peat for district championships,” said Bellach. “So we’re excited about that opportunity. Obviously we’re playing a good team.”
Christian (18-2) shot 6 of 24 from the field in the first half and made just 5 of 14 free throw attempts. But the team bounced back in the second half to outscore the Mustangs 32-15.
“Our mental and emotional state in the first half just needed some correction, myself included, and in the second half the girls did a great job of jumping out with a little more confidence and a little more swagger and a little more toughness,” said Bellach. “So we got some shots to drop and that was kind of the turning point.”
Ava Bellach scored a game-high 13 points and grabbed seven boards for the Eagles, while Bella Triemstra recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Grace Aamot and Miranda Wyatt each contributed eight points.
Ennis (13-6) had four players finish with six points after shooting 22% from the field and committing 11 turnovers.