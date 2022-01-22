CHURCHILL – Jeff Bellach couldn’t have been happier with the start Friday night. Manhattan Christian scored the first eight points of the contest and threatened to blow it open early on after taking a 14-1 lead.
But the Eagles’ head coach noted the lack of intensity following the early burst as Manhattan rallied to make it a game in the second half.
“Best start we’ve had all year. It was nice to see our intensity in those first six girls. They were locked in and it was nice to see,” Bellach said. “We lost a little intensity and that’s the part that bothers me a little bit. But overall it was a good night, we did some good things.”
While Manhattan got within 10 a couple of times in the second half, the Eagles managed to post a 51-37 non-conference victory in the Memorial Event Center. With the win, Class C’s top-ranked team improved to 10-0.
“We did compete better in the second half,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “Unfortunately a half doesn’t make a whole.”
Jadyn Van Dyken and Katelyn Van Kirk each buried a 3 during Christian’s 8-0 run to start the game. Ava Bellach added a 3-pointer in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 23-8.
The Eagles successfully used set plays to score points and rekindled some intensity with a fullcourt press. By night’s end Ava Bellach had tallied a game-high 19 points while Van Kirk had 15.
“We executed well offensively,” coach Bellach said. “We were kind of able to slow things down a little bit and get into some halfcourt sets that we haven’t been able to work in games a lot, so that was good.”
Manhattan got within 35-25 on a 3 by Sophie Duffin and then 37-27 on a bucket by Gracie Millimen. The duo combined for 16 points.
But Christian scored the final three points of the frame and then opened the fourth with five straight to stretch the lead to 16.
The Tigers closed out the game on an 8-3 run, which included a 3 by Camdyn Holgate.
“Give them credit, they didn’t quit. They kept battling and kept trying to work on what they want to do,” said coach Bellach. “He’s got some young girls and girls that have had a lot of different coaches, and Brad stepped in there and he’s doing a good job. They’ve made some progress since the first time we played them.”
Manhattan (5-6, 2-4 District 5B) also got off to a slow start Thursday night in a conference loss to Jefferson. The Panthers led 18-4 after the first quarter and 34-16 at halftime.
“Boulder’s not big, but they’re strong, they’re athletic, they’re successful and they’re good,” said Ballantyne “But they’re really good when we throw them the ball and we have a tendency to do that. Not seeing people in lanes and tunnel vision and they just put it to us right from the beginning.”
Brynna Wolfe scored a game-high 18 points for the unbeaten Panthers, while Rachel VanBlaricom had 17.
Manhattan was led by Holgate, who finished with eight points.
“As the game went on I thought we competed a little bit better,” said Ballantyne. “Boulder’s just really good.”
Christian is back in action Saturday with a District 12C game at Lima, while Manhattan hosts Fairfield Jan. 28.
Manhattan Christian 51, Manhattan 37
Manhattan 3 14 10 10 - 37
Christian 16 15 9 11 - 51
MANHATTAN (5-7) - Adele Didriksen 1 1-2 3, Miah Fenno 2 3-4 7, Camdyn Holgate 1 1-2 4, Sophie Duffin 3 0-0 8, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 5, Gracie Millimen 2 2-2 6, Haley Halvorsen 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 0 2-4 2. Totals: 12 9-14 37.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-0) - Alexis DeVries 1 0-0 3, Jadyn VanDyken 1 0-0 3, Dana Lerum 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Van Kirk 6 2-2 15, Ava Bellach 8 2-9 19, Grace Aamot 2 3-4 7, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 4, Reece Nieuwenhuis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-15 51.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Duffin 2, Holgate 1, Es. Halverson 1), MC 4 (DeVries 1, VanDyken 1, Van Kirk 1, Bellach 1).