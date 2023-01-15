THREE FORKS — Jeff Bellach wasn’t pleased with his team’s intensity to begin the game in a league victory against Gardiner Friday night. He stressed the importance of starting strong Saturday and players responded in a big way.
The Eagles jumped out to a 13-0 lead and led wire-to-wire in a 53-23 non-conference rout of Three Forks.
“That was kind of what our focus was tonight,” Bellach said. “We didn’t come out with a lot of intensity last night against Gardiner and honestly I was kind of disappointed in it because we have some veterans on the team and we came out flat.”
Ava Bellach buried two 3’s in the first quarter, and Bella Triemstra added another, as Manhattan Christian got off to one of it’s best starts of the season Saturday. Coach Bellach credited his team’s defensive intensity for setting things up offensively.
“They took it to heart and they came out here and tonight and that defensive intensity that they had to start the game was as good as it’s been probably in a couple of years,” he said. “Really happy to see it.”
Meanwhile, Three Forks (4-6) failed to score in the first quarter and didn’t get on the scoreboard until more than 90 seconds had ticked off the clock in the second.
“I wanted them to have a little patience (offensively), but the problem is they didn’t know when to take it to them,” Wolves head coach Lacy Noble said. “I was trying to get them to just avoid the long arms on the defense, but then they were just too scared to go at them and then scared to go at them the whole game.”
Manhattan Christian boasts one of the tallest lineups in the state, and their height and length present plenty of problems for opponents.
“We did take a couple good shots, but they weren’t falling and then the girls just got down and even more scared,” said Noble.
The Eagles led 26-9 at halftime and then stretched the lead to 22 heading into the fourth quarter. Ava Bellach led the charge by tallying a double-double, 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Overall, Manhattan Christian only outrebounded the Wolves 48-39, and Three Forks grabbed 21 defensive boards.
“Our defensive rebounds I think were better this time than the first time we played them (a 50-28 loss),” said Noble. “So I think they were figuring out how to get in there and get in front of those tall girls.”
Brielle Davis led the Wolves with eight rebounds, while Tanaya Hauser and Eva Parker each scored six points.
Triemstra was the only other player to reach double figures with 11 points, while teammate Grace Aamot had nine.
Friday, the Eagles (10-0) led Gardiner 34-25 at halftime en route to a 61-37 District 12C victory.
“They made us work, especially in the first half,” said coach Bellach. “Our second half was much better, but our intensity at the beginning of the game was just as bad as it has been all year.”
Triemstra led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Katelyn Van Kirk (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Miranda Wyatt (10 points, 14 rebounds) also recorded a double-double. Ava Bellach finished with 15 points.
“We had three girls with double-doubles and Ava had nine, so she was one rebound away. But that shows you how many shots we missed too,” said coach Bellach. “That was a direct correlation to how our defensive intensity was down and so therefore we missed a lot of shots. Tonight our defensive intensity was great and we made some shots.”
Manhattan Christian hosts Ennis in a league game Tuesday, while Three Forks hosts Columbus Friday.
Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37
Gardiner 11 14 12 0 - 37
Christian 17 17 13 14 - 61
GARDINER (3-3) - Maria Tessarolo 0 0-0 0, Maggie Darr 3 0-0 7, Samantha Lewis 0 0-0 0, Cielia White 1 0-0 2, Signe Saunders 0 0-0 0, Ellie Reinertson 5 6-8 18, Ellis Baer 1 0-0 2, Riona Roberts 0 0-0 0, Noemie Straumann 0 0-0 0, Olivia Bryant 0 0-0 0, Zoey Wilner 0 0-0 0, Sophia Darr 2 2-2 8. Totals: 12 8-10 37.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-0) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Hofman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 8 0-0 16, Katelyn Van Kirk 7 0-0 15, Ava Bellach 6 2-6 15, Grace Aamot 1 3-5 5, Miranda Wyatt 5 0-0 10, Karissa Van Kirk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-11 61.
3-point goals: Gar 5 (Reinertson 2, S. Darr 2, M. Darr 1), MC 2 (Kat. Van Kirk 1, Bellach 1).
Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23
Christian 11 15 13 14 - 53
Three Forks 0 9 8 6 - 23
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-0) - Sam Veltkamp 3 0-0 7, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 4 0-0 11, Katelyn Van Kirk 2 0-0 5, Ava Bellach 9 0-2 21, Grace Aamot 4 1-2 9, Miranda Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Karissa Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Hannah Braaksma 0 0-0 0, Addie Venema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 1-4 53.
THREE FORKS (4-6) - Tanaya Hauser 2 0-2 6, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Kylee Reichman 1 0-0 2, Maddie Tesoro 1 0-0 2, Brianna Warren 0 0-0 0, Devynn Judd 0 0-0 0, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Eva Parker 2 2-4 6, Fallon Page 2 1-2 5, Kylie Rowan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-8 23.
3-point goals: MC 8 (Triemstra 3, Bellach 3, Veltkamp 1, Van Kirk 1), TF 2 (Hauser 2).