While it was far from her best shooting performance, Ava Bellach reached a huge milestone Thursday in the Maroon Activities Center. The Manhattan Christian senior scored 11 points to eclipse 1,000 in her career.
More importantly, Bellach helped the Eagles notch a first round victory at the Western C Divisional. She was among four players who scored in double figures as Christian pulled away in the second half to beat Drummond 62-43.
“Thankfully our intensity picked up in the second half and finally some buckets started to go,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Ava was definitely playing too tight, but you know she's got some great teammates who had her back.”
Christian (20-2) advanced to the semifinals and will play Lone Peak at 8 p.m. Friday. The Bighorns defeated Superior, 53-52, in other first round action.
While the Eagles took a 23-22 lead into halftime, it was a struggle throughout the first half. The team committed a number of turnovers and missed a lot of close-range shots.
“Was a rough start,” coach Bellach said. “I think we lacked a lot of intensity to start and really missed a lot of easy shots. Credit to coach Bignell, he's got some good young talent out there and they definitely came to play. “
Christian broke the game open in the third quarter thanks to its full court press. It forced six consecutive turnovers at one point, which allowed the Eagles to stretch a one-point lead to double figures.
“Ava was tremendous defensively, particularly at the top of the press in the second half,” said coach Bellach. “Her and Grace (Aamot) wrecked shop, really proud of that effort.”
By game’s end, Drummond had committed 33 turnovers.
Katelyn Van Kirk led the Eagles with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Bella Triemstra scored a game-high 17 points and Aamot had 15.
“Bella, Grace, Katelyn, Miranda (Wyatt), they all stepped in and played very well,” said coach Bellach. “That's what it takes, excited for tomorrow night already, I know we'll come out with more energy tomorrow.”
Drummond, which plays Superior in a loser-out game Friday, was led by 10 points from Remington Cline.
Game note: With Thursday’s victory coach Bellach also reached a milestone. The veteran coach notched his 100th victory at the helm of the girls, and the program secured a fourth consecutive 20-win season.
Coach Bellach also guided Christian’s boys for seven seasons and finished with a 159-28 record and a state championship in 2019. In addition, he coached Three Forks’ girls for five years in the late 2000’s and finished with a 76-45 record.