While it was far from her best shooting performance, Ava Bellach reached a huge milestone Thursday in the Maroon Activities Center. The Manhattan Christian senior scored 11 points to eclipse 1,000 in her career.

More importantly, Bellach helped the Eagles notch a first round victory at the Western C Divisional. She was among four players who scored in double figures as Christian pulled away in the second half to beat Drummond 62-43.

Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk is fouled while trying to make a pass Thursday against Drummond in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte.

