CHURCHILL — While there was some sluggish play to start the day, Manhattan Christian cruised to a pair of victories Thursday to begin the Western C Divisional.
The Eagles shook off a slow start to sweep Clark Fork 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in a first round match in the Memorial Event Center, and then swept Gardiner 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 in the second round.
With the wins, Christian extended its win streak to 17 and advanced to the undefeated semifinal against White Sulphur Springs at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets also posted a pair of victories Thursday.
“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a battle, and I’m looking forward to it because it’s fun to battle,” Eagles head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “White Sulphur Springs has been looking really good today. It will be a battle.”
The teams met twice at last week’s district tournament and the Eagles produced a pair of sweeps, but most of the sets were close. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship and clinches a berth to state.
“We’re not over looking that (match),” said Van Dyk. “Tomorrow will be a very tough battle I think. We got to prepare for that.”
The Eagles started slow against Clark Fork, but gradually pulled away after the scored was knotted at 6-all in the first set. A six-point service run by Kiersten Van Kirk led to a 12-6 lead, and then Ava Bellach added a five-point service run to stretch it to 19-8.
“I’ve said it before and at the beginning of the season, that that’s one of the things will make this a championship team is they serve well. They serve really well,” said Van Dyk. “And then your defense gets a little bit of a break.”
The Eagles built commanding leads in the second and third sets on their strength of their serving and finished with 12 aces. Bellach led the way with four aces on 11 attempts.
“They just served tough. They know that to be successful we have to serve tough,” said Van Dyk. “They know they can serve that well and sometimes we have more errors than we do aces because you’re always going for the ace. I felt like they played more control in that way. They served very well and that was good to see going into the rest of this weekend.”
Kiersten Van Kirk tallied a match-high 12 kills and dished out eight assists, while Katelyn Van Kirk had seven kills and nine digs.
The Eagles (19-2) struggled early in the first set against Gardiner and trailed 11-8 after the Bruins’ Zoey Willner scored on an ace. But Christian closed out the game on a 17-5 run and then shook off another slow start to win the second set.
The third, however, was a blowout as the Eagles scored the first 12 points and led 18-1 before VanDyk cleared the bench. Jadyn VanDyken had an 11-point service run, including three aces, to start the set.
“When we serve well we’re hard to beat,” said VanDyk. “We did not serve well the first set at all. I thought we were a little lack of focus in those first two sets and then the girls really came together.”
Christian finished with nine aces in the contest, but committed eight service errors. Most of those occurred in the first two sets.
Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk each tallied 10 kills to the lead the offense, while VanDyken dished out 18 assists and had six digs.
Western C Divisional
(at Memorial Event Center, Churchill)
Thursday’s scores
Gardiner def. Drummond 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11.
Manhattan Christian def. Clark Fork 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.
Charlo def. Ennis 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
White Sulphur Springs def. Seeley-Swan 26-24, 25-22, 25-18.
Manhattan Christian def. Gardiner 25-16, 25-19, 25-12, quarterfinal.
White Sulphur Springs def. Charlo 25-11, 25-9, 26-24, quarterfinal.
Boxscores
Manhattan Christian def. Clark Fork 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.
CLARK FORK - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (18-2) - Kills: 32 (Kiersten Van Kirk 12). Digs: 31 (Katelyn Van Kirk 9, Hope Kenney 6). Blocks: 2 (Ava Bellach 1, Reese Nieuwenhuis 1). Aces: 12 (Bellach 4). Asssists: 27 (Jadyn VanDyken 16).
Manhattan Christian def. Gardiner 25-16, 25-19, 25-12.
GARDINER - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (19-2) - Kills: 33 (Katelyn Van Kirk 10, Kiersten Van Kirk 10). Digs: 33 (Alexis DeVries 7, Hope Kenney 7, Ka. Van Kirk 7). Blocks: 3 (Miranda Wyatt 1, Reese Nieuwenhuis 1). Aces: 9 (Jadyn VanDyken 3). Asssists: 29 (VanDyken 18).