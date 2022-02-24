Manhattan Christian’s Brody Ayers dribbles the ball during second half action of a quarterfinal game against Charlo at the Western C Divisional Thursday in Frenchtown.
Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema blocks a shot by Charlo’s Colt Hovet Thursday at the Western C Divisional Thursday in Frenchtown.
Class C’s top-ranked team scored the first seven points of the contest Thursday and was never threatened en route to a quarterfinal victory at the Western C Divisional.
Seth Amunrud tallied a game-high 21 points and grabbed four rebounds in leading the Eagles to a 76-32 rout of Charlo at Frenchtown High School.
Christian shot a blistering 70.6 percent from inside the arc (62.5 overall), outrebounded the Vikings 35-18, and had nine players with at least one assist in the contest.
“The guys moved the ball well,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “We ended up with 21 assists. When the ball has energy we play our best on the offensive end.”
Christian (22-0) advanced to the semifinals and will play Shields Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Rebels defeated Darby 59-52 Thursday.
The Eagles built a commanding 26-point lead at halftime and had three players reach double figures by game’s end. Charlo committed 16 turnovers and shot just 26.3 percent from the field.
“On the defensive end the intensity was up and the guys stayed connected,” said Glaus. “We finished with a physical box out so we were very pleased with their effort.”
Logan Leep finished with 13 points and four rebounds, while Mason Venema had 10 points.
“Logan and Seth did a great job setting up their teammates,” said Glaus.
Charlo was led by Keaton Piedaule and Coyle Nagy, who combined for 21 points and seven boards.
Manhattan Christian 76, Charlo 32
Charlo 8 9 13 2 - 32
Christian 21 22 28 5 - 76
CHARLO (12-9) - Tucker Love 2 0-0 6, Keaton Piedalue 3 2-6 11, Hayden Hollow 0 0-0 0, Coyle Nagy 3 2-2 10, Stetson Reum 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sharbono 0 0-0 0, Wesley Anderson 0 0-2 0, Colt Hovet 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 4-10 32.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-0) - Jackson Leep 0 2-2 2, Seth Amunrud 8 3-4 21, Sam Carlson 2 0-0 5, Logan Leep 5 2-4 13, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 6, Mason Venema 5 0-1 10, Josiah Oswell 1 0-0 2, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 2 3-5 7, Willem Kimm 5 0-1 10. Totals: 30 10-17 76.
3-point goals: Cha 8 (Piedalue 3, Love 2, Nagy 2, Hovet 1), MC 6 (Amunrud 2, Hill 2, Carlson 1, L. Leep 1).
