Manhattan Christian extended its win streak to 10 over the weekend with a pair of conference routs.
The Eagles pulled away in the second quarter Friday en route to defeat-ing Sheridan 64-38 in a District 12C clash, and then tallied a season-high point total Saturday in a 90-48 drubbing of Ennis.
“I felt like our boys played well this weekend and played close to our potential on the offensive end Saturday night,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “It was selfless basketball, the ball moved, and it seemed to always be the easy play, which is key for us.
“I felt like we turned it on defensively and kept that energy throughout both games.”
Mason Venema and Christian Triemstra led the Eagles Friday with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Seth Amunrud also reached double figures with 11.
Saturday, Christian tallied 30 first quarter points en route to taking a 54-23 halftime lead. Venema led the charge with a game-high 24 points, while Amunrud had 18 and Tebarek Hill 17.
Christian (15-1, 8-1 District 12C) wraps up the regular season hosting Whitehall Thursday and then traveling to Harrison-Willow Creek for a league game Friday.
“We're excited to build of this and get back to work this week,” said Glaus.
Manhattan Christian 64, Sheridan 38
Christian 14 22 18 10 - 64
Sheridan 9 5 9 7 - 38
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (14-1) - Austin Kriebel 2 0-0 5, Seth Amrund 4 1-2 11, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 2 1-2 6, Mason Venema 6 4-4 16, Isaac Hoekema 1 0-1 3, Rance Hamilton 1 1-2 3, Christian Triemstra 6 1-1 15, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Carter VanDyken 1 0-0 3, Dominic Hoist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-12 64.
SHERIDAN (9-7) - Stats unavailable.
3-point goals: MC 8 (Amunrud 2, Triemstra 2, Kriebel 1, Hill 1, Hoekema 1, VanDyken 1), She 4 (n/a).
Manhattan Christian 90, Ennis 48
Christian 30 24 26 10 - 90
Ennis 10 13 14 11 - 48
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-1) - Austin Kriebel 3 0-0 8, Seth Amunrud 9 0-0 18, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 8 0-0 17, Mason Venema 9 0-2 24, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 4 3-3 11, Christian Triemstra 1 4-4 6, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Dominic Hoist 2 0-0 4. Totals: 37 7-9 90.