Jack Scott

Manhattan Christian's Jack Scott (45) dribbles the ball into the paint Thursday against Sheridan at the District 12C Tournament in the Maroon Activities Center.

 Photo courtesy of Holly Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian cruised to victory Thursday in its first game of the District 12C Tournament. The Eagles jumped out to a 21-point lead after the first quarter en route to an easy victory against Sheridan in the Maroon Activities Center.

Led by Seth Amunrud and Mason Venema, who each tallied a game-high 18 points, Christian posted a 67-36 win.

Christian Triemstra

Manhattan Christian's Christian Triemstra (43) shoots a jumper Thursday against Sheridan at the District 12C Tournament in the Maroon Activities Center.

