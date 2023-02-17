Manhattan Christian cruised to victory Thursday in its first game of the District 12C Tournament. The Eagles jumped out to a 21-point lead after the first quarter en route to an easy victory against Sheridan in the Maroon Activities Center.
Led by Seth Amunrud and Mason Venema, who each tallied a game-high 18 points, Christian posted a 67-36 win.
“I thought the guys did a great job pushing the ball up the court while making the easy play,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “Defensively we executed our press to half court defense better than we have all year, so I was pleased with that.”
With the win, Christian (18-1) advanced to the semifinals against Harrison-Willow Creek at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats defeated Lone Peak, 63-49, in other first round action.
Christian, which led wire-to-wire, shot 51.5% from the field in the first half and led 43-16 at halftime. Amunrud finished with a double-double after tallying 10 rebounds, and Tebarek Hill chipped in with eight points, four assists and three boards.
“Tebarek and Mason did a great job finding their teammates, and Seth played well all around,” said Glaus.
Christian Triemstra chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
Sheridan was led by Cade Cathey, who was the only Panther in double figures with 10 points.
Manhattan Christian 67, Sheridan 36
Sheridan 3 13 9 11 - 36
Christian 24 19 12 12 - 67
SHERIDAN – Daniel Dietrick 0 1-2 1, Cade Cathey 4 0-0 10, Kylee Thesis 0 0-0 0, Kay McDougal 0 0-0 0, Jason Mums 0 0-0 0, Jacob Mann 1 3-4 5, Troy Schrank 3 0-0 6, Gunnar Decker 0 0-0 0, Caden Theis 3 1-1 7, Sawyer Anson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Anson 0 0-0 0, Michael Galler 3 0-0 7. Totals: 14 5-7 36.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (18-1) – Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud 7 3-4 18, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 2 2-2 8, Mason Venema 8 0-0 18, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 3 0-0 7, Christian Triemstra 3 0-0 7, Jack Scott 1 0-0 2, Carter VanDyken 1 0-0 3, Jonathon Venhuizen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-6 67.