Rance Hamilton

Manhattan Christian’s Rance Hamilton, left, passes the ball to a teammate as Three Forks’ Carson Woodland defends Tuesday night.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Mason Venema wasted little time setting the tone Tuesday night in the Memorial Event Center.

Just seconds after Manhattan Christian won the opening tip against Three Forks, Venema threw down the first of three dunks on the night for the Eagles. He went on to score 22 points as Christian cruised to victory in a matchup featuring the defending Class C and B state champions.

Caleb Van Vleet

Three Forks’ Caleb Van Vleet, right, collides with Manhattan Christian’s Jack Scott while driving the lane Tuesday night.
Dylan Swenson

Three Forks’ Dylan Swenson (13) drives into the lane Tuesday night against Manhattan Christian in the Memorial Event Center.

Tags

Recommended for you