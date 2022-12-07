CHURCHILL — Mason Venema wasted little time setting the tone Tuesday night in the Memorial Event Center.
Just seconds after Manhattan Christian won the opening tip against Three Forks, Venema threw down the first of three dunks on the night for the Eagles. He went on to score 22 points as Christian cruised to victory in a matchup featuring the defending Class C and B state champions.
It was a much-anticipated early season contest, but the Eagles took control late in the first quarter en route to a 73-32 rout. Seth Amunrud led the charge for the Eagles, tallying 25 of his game-high 31 points in the first half. With the win, Christian extended its win streak to 31 games dating back to the 2021 State C tournament.
“I know they lost a lot of seniors, but they’re still a super talented team,” said Amunrud. “Obviously they’re the defending state champs for a reason, so we definitely wanted to come out strong.”
The Wolves graduated eight players from last year’s State B championship team, and struggled offensively after getting off to a strong start. They shot just 29.5% from the field and committed 24 turnovers.
“I knew we were in for a battle tonight,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “They got some studs back and they’re going to have a great year. We’ll improve; hopefully we’ll keep it a little closer the next time we play.”
After Dylan Swenson tied the game at 9-all on a three–point play for Three Forks, the Eagles took control of the contest. They closed out the first quarter on 16-0 run, which included 3’s from Christian Triemstra, Amunrud and Venema.
“The first half of the first quarter we competed well,” said Hauser. “Then we turned it over three or four times, a couple dunks, and then they hit a couple shots and boy did we get on our heels and panic a little bit. Just turned the ball over too much for layups.”
Amunrud buried three 3’s in the second quarter and scored 15 of his points in the frame. That includes a dunk with 30.6 seconds left before halftime.
“Teammates were just getting me the ball, getting me really open looks,” Amunrud said. “I was trying to step into them and take good looks.”
Three Forks, which was making its season debut, was outscored 30-11 in the second half. Shane Williams led the team with nine points and a pair of boards.
“Second half, boy we looked young,” said Hauser. “We came out and defensively we were struggling. We weren’t in spots and offensively same thing. I think they just shocked us, which was good. It’s a good place to start.”
Christian (2-0) had three players finish in double figures with Triemstra tallying 10 points and two rebounds. As a team, the Eagles shot 48.2% from the field.
“This team’s got a lot of potential,” said Amunrud. “There’s a lot of talent and a lot of people that are willing to work hard, so we just got to keep working every day and see how far we can go.”
Christian hosts Townsend and Whitehall this weekend as part of the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament, while Three Forks travels to Shelby to play Belt and Fairfield in a tournament.