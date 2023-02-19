In an early season meeting in late December, Manhattan Christian had its 34-game win streak snapped in a road loss to West Yellowstone. The teams met again Saturday and the Eagles avenged that defeat in a big way.

Christian rallied from a four-point deficit after the first quarter to rout the Wolverines 79-49 in the District 12C Tournament championship game in the Maroon Activities Center. It’s the second consecutive title for the Eagles and their sixth over the past seven years.

Christian Triemstra

Manhattan Christian sophomore Christian Triemstra (43) glides in for a bucket Saturday against West Yellowstone in the District 12C championship game.

