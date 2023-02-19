...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian won its second consecutive district championship Saturday in Butte.
In an early season meeting in late December, Manhattan Christian had its 34-game win streak snapped in a road loss to West Yellowstone. The teams met again Saturday and the Eagles avenged that defeat in a big way.
Christian rallied from a four-point deficit after the first quarter to rout the Wolverines 79-49 in the District 12C Tournament championship game in the Maroon Activities Center. It’s the second consecutive title for the Eagles and their sixth over the past seven years.
“I was proud of our boys,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “They played with a relentless effort on the defensive end.”
In that first meeting, the Eagles competed without starters Seth Amunrud and Austin Kriebel in an eight-point loss. Competing at full strength, Christian shot 60% from the field and connected on nine 3’s en route to victory.
Tebarek Hill led the charge with a game-high 23 points. The senior guard shot 7 of 14 from the field, buried four 3-pointers and was a perfect 5 of 5 from the line.
Christian Triemstra, Mason Venema and Amunrud also reached double figures with 15, 12 and 14 points, respectively.
“On the offensive end it was a selfless effort,” said Glaus. “We had 19 assists on 30 field goals. Scoring is much easier when it is a group effort, and they are really starting to embrace that.”
The Eagles (20-1) broke the game open in the second quarter after outscoring West Yellowstone 26-6, and defensively they forced 20 turnovers by game’s end to contribute to the win.
The Wolverines were led by Taylor Hales and Josh Everest, who tallied 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Both teams advanced to the Western C Divisional, which will be held back in Butte beginning Feb. 23. Christian, which earned the No. 1 seed as the 12C champion, enters the tournament on a 15-game win streak.
Manhattan Christian 79, West Yellowstone 49
Christian 11 26 16 26 - 79
Yellowstone 15 6 15 13 - 49
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-1) – Austin Kriebel 2 0-0 5, Seth Amunrud 7 0-1 14, Isiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 7 5-5 23, Mason Venema 5 2-2 12, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Christian Triemstra 5 2-2 15, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Jonathon Venhuizen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 10-12 79.