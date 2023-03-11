BILLINGS — After trailing for much of the first half Friday in a loser-out game at the State C tournament, Manhattan Christian took the momentum heading into halftime.

Bella Triemstra banked in a long 3 at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 19-18 lead against Plentywood. But the Wildcats regained the lead in the opening minute of the second half and didn’t trail again in a 50-43 victory in First Interstate Arena.

Celebration

Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot, right, greets Bella Triemstra after she banked in a 3-pointer to end the first half Friday against Plentywood at the State C tournament in first Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Jeff Bellach

Jeff Bellach coached his final game at the helm of Manhattan Christian's girls Friday in a loss to Plentywood at the State C tournament in Billings.

