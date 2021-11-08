CHURCHILL — After a one year absence the Montana High School Association All-Class Volleyball State Tournament returns to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.
Action gets underway Thursday and for the fourth consecutive year Manhattan Christian is among the 8-team field in Class C. The Eagles won the 2019 state championship in the building, thus players are excited about playing in the spacious fieldhouse.
“I’m really excited to be back there again,” senior hitter/setter Kiersten Van Kirk said. “With all the courts going at once, I think it’s a really fun atmosphere.”
Last year’s State C tournament was held in Malta after MSU would not allow the event to be held on campus due to the global pandemic. Christian again reached the state championship, but lost in a rematch against Bridger in two matches.
That defeat spoiled what had been a record-breaking campaign for the Eagles, who set several program marks and tied two others. Among the highlights were a 29-match winning streak dating back to 2019, the first-ever unbeaten regular season, and tying the record for most wins and fewest losses in a season.
Being denied a repeat championship has driven the pursuit of this year’s team to return to the top of Class C.
“Last year’s fueling us to come out with the win this year,” said Van Kirk. (We’re) just working together as a team and putting it all out on the court and seeing where we can go with it.”
Christian (21-2) won its third consecutive divisional title after rallying to beat White Sulphur Springs in the Western C championship match. The Eagles also had to rally to win the semifinal against the Hornets.
“We needed that because at state nobody is going to be an easy game. They’re at state for a reason,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “So we have to be able to fight constantly.”
The Eagles have drawn Simms in a first round match at 2 p.m. With a victory, they could face Bridger in a second round match at 8 p.m.
Bridger won the Southern C championship in two matches against Roy-Winifred and plays Froid-Lake in the first round.
Plentywood and Roy-Winifred kickoff the tournament and 10 a.m., while Fort Benton and White Sulphur Springs play at noon.
“We’re excited to be back and have another chance at the state tournament,” said Van Dyk. “I think the girls are coming prepared.”
Van Dyk averaged 15.5 kills, 14.7 assists and 7.0 digs per match during the divisional tournament, while younger sister Katelyn averaged 13.0 kills and 11.5 digs per match.
State C Tournament
(at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MSU)
Thursday, Nov. 11 schedule
Plentywood vs. Roy-Winifred, 10 a.m.
Fort Benton vs. White Sulphur, noon
Manhattan Christian vs. Simms, 2 p.m.
Bridger vs. Froid-Lake, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal, 8 p.m.