CHURCHILL — For just the second time this season Manhattan Christian competed with it’s full lineup Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.
Once the Eagles shook off a sluggish start the team’s abundance of talent was on full display in their home opener. They allowed just a handful of points en route to a 25-16, 25-5, 25-3 District 12C victory against Sheridan.
While the Panthers scored 16 points in the first set only two of those were earned as Christian committed a slew of errors.
“We’re a young team, we’ve got two seniors,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “We’ve talked about it all season is we have to control our side of the net because what they are going to send us we’re going to be able to handle. We just can’t give them points.”
Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk, along with Ava Bellach, each had long service runs in the second set and the Eagles scored the first nine points of the third set with Katelyn at the service line.
“We actually just changed our rotation last week to make sure our serving is there. I have a really good serving team and we needed to have our best servers serving all the time,” said Van Dyk. “Really it’s worked well and I think it’s only going to get better.”
The Van Kirk’s combined for 18 kills, while Bellach added seven and Miranda Wyatt had four. Van Dyk was pleased with how the offense clicked in the second and third sets.
“We hadn’t really gotten a rhythm, so it was good to see us finally look like I know that we can look. We’ve just had a tough time getting that chemistry down because we’ve just been filling in spots because someone’s gone,” said Van Dyk. “Now we were able to see our full line and it looked good. We had a good rhythm and a good flow.”
In the teams’ two losses — against Choteau and Manhattan — the Eagles competed without either Katelyn or Kiersten Van Kirk. Neither played against White Sulphur Springs Sept. 17, but Bellach picked up the slack by tallying a career-high 14 kills.
Bellach has moved from the middle to outside hitter, switching positions with fellow junior Reese Nieuwenhuis, an out-of-state transfer to the program.
“Ava’s stepped up,” said Van Dyk. “Ava has hit really well from the outside, so that’s a good switch for her.”
With the full lineup expected for the remainder of the season, Van Dyk likes the direction the team is headed beginning with another conference match at Twin Bridges Friday.
“I’m excited to see where they go because they’re very talented team,” she said.
Manhattan Christian def. Sheridan 25-16, 25-5, 25-3.
SHERIDAN (1-5) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-2) - Kills: 31 (Kiersten Van Kirk 10, Katelyn Van Kirk 8). Digs: 17 (Hope Kenney 5). Blocks: 3 (Kenney 2.5). Aces: 18 (Ava Bellach 5). Assists: 23 (Jadyn VanDyken 10, Ki. Van Kirk 10).