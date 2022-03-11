There are a number of reasons why Manhattan Christian is on the doorstep of winning a Class C boys state championship.
The Eagles, who played in their sixth straight state semifinal Thursday, are talented, skilled, and experienced. They are also elite on defense and that’s the reason more than any other that they will vie for the state title Saturday night at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls following a 67-23 dismantling of Broadus.
“I’ve never played in a state championship game and it feels awesome,” Leep said. “This is what we have been working towards and it feels like we deserve to be there.”
After the way the Eagles played defense, it’s hard to disagree.
Manhattan Christian was stingy in the first round, limiting Fairview to 0.72 points per possession (1.0 is considered average) in their quarterfinal win Wednesday. Yet, on Thursday, the Eagles took it to another level and were ruthlessly efficient on the defensive end, allowing just 0.36 points per possession in the first half along with forcing 12 turnovers.
“We work on (defense) in practice all the time,” Leep said. “Coach (Layne Glaus) really drills that into us. Our focus is just staying together, communicating and talking — having five guys work as one.”
It worked like a charm against Broadus and a third of Manhattan Christian’s 35 first-half points came off of turnovers (13) with nine coming from Leep, who made four total field goals, including one 3-pointer as the Eagles stormed out to a 35-12 lead.
It wasn’t until midway through the third quarter when Broadus finally connected on a trey of its own, yet the conversion came with the Hawks down 32.
Seth Amunrud, who was credited with seven points, five rebounds and four steals in the first half, added five more points quickly in the third on a 3-ball and a layup. That helped push the lead past 30 and the Eagles coasted home after taking a 60-20 lead on a triple by Sam Carlson to enact the mercy rule at the end of the third quarter.
“That wasn’t something we expected at all,” Glaus said of the mercy rule. “But you have to give credit to our guys. They were really focused and unselfish. They didn’t care about who was scoring. That’s why you saw the ball moving around so much."
Defensively, Manhattan Christian’s final numbers were downright scary. Broadus was limited to 0.38 points per possession and shot just 23 percent from the field with 22 turnovers.
“When these guys are talking and feeding off each other like that,” Glaus said. “They can be pretty tough to score on.”
Christian turned it over 11 times but shot 49 percent from the field and had three guys in double figures led by Mason Venema’s 13. Amunrud finished with 12 points and five steals, while Leep ended with 11 points, three assists, and a steal. Dillon Gee (13) was the lone Hawk that finished in double figures.
“We are just taking it one game at a time,” Leep said. “But the job isn’t done.”
The Eagles, who are seeking their first state title since 2019, will face Froid-Lake Saturday night at 6 p.m. for the Class C boys state basketball championship.
Manhattan Christian 67, Broadus 23
Broadus 8 4 8 3 - 23
Christian 20 15 25 7 - 67
BROADUS (23-3) - Eli Heacock 0 0-0 0, Josh Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Jhonny Richards 0 0-0 0, Cooper Zimmer 0 0-0 0, Marcus Madder 1 0-1 2, Dillon Gee 5 3-3 13, Solomon Bradley 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Bilbrey 0 0-1 0, Tytan Hanson 1 3-4 5, Landen Capp 0 0-1 0, Wyatt Gee 0 0-1 0. Totals: 8 6-11 23.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (26-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 5 0-0 12, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 3, Logan Leep 5 0-0 11, Teberek Hill 2 0-0 5, Mason Venema 4 4-4 13, Josiah Oswell 1 1-3 4, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 4 0-2 8, Nathan Admas 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Hoist 1 0-0 2, William Kimm 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 6-11 67.
3-point goals: Bro 1 (Rasmussen), MC 7 (Amunrud 2, Carlson 1, L. Leep 1, Hill 1, M. Venema 1, Oswell 1).