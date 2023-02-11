CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian tuned up for the postseason by notching a pair of victories to extend its win streak to 12.

The Eagles routed Whitehall 90-43 in a non-conference game Thursday in the Memorial Event Center, and then hung on to defeat Harrison-Willow Creek 66-63 in District 12C clash to wrap up the regular season.

Isaiah Hoist

Manhattan Christian’s Isaiah Hoist tries to make a move in the paint as Whitehall’s Zane Downey, left, and Parker Wagner defend Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.

