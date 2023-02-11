CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian tuned up for the postseason by notching a pair of victories to extend its win streak to 12.
The Eagles routed Whitehall 90-43 in a non-conference game Thursday in the Memorial Event Center, and then hung on to defeat Harrison-Willow Creek 66-63 in District 12C clash to wrap up the regular season.
Seth Amunrud led the charge in both contests, scoring 30 points on Thursday and then 31 Friday. The senior had missed two games prior to Christmas break, including the team’s lone loss of the season against West Yellowstone, due to an ankle injury. But he’s clicking on all cylinders entering tournament play.
“I feel like he’s pretty much back to normal now for the first time,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said.
Thursday, the Eagles matched their season-high point total for a second consecutive game after jumping out to a 24-11 lead against Whitehall. The Eagles led 48-17 at halftime after shooting 63.3% from the field in the first half.
By night’s end, Christian had shot 63.9% from the field, which included 10 3-pointers, and outrebounded the Trojans 37-19.
“Offensively I felt like we were completely selfless,” said Glaus. “The ball was moving early and often, and it was always the easy play. We tell a lot of times that just simple easy plays made quickly turn into to great plays, and that was the case tonight. Got a lot of clean looks.”
Amunrud shot 13 of 17 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. He was among four Eagles in double figures.
Tebarek Hill finished with 16 points, while Austin Kriebel had 14 and Christian Triemstra 11. Mason Venema finished just one point shy of double figures.
Whitehall connected on 10 3-pointers led by Parker Wagner, who buried four en route to 12 points. Gavin French finished with 15 points.
Friday, the Eagles led by double figures midway through the fourth quarter before hanging in to beat the Wildcats. Aaron DeFrance buried a pair of 3’s in the frame, while Campbell Smith and Andrew Bacon each added another to spur the rally.
For the second straight game the Eagles buried 10 3-pointers with Amunrud connecting on four. Triemstra finished with 10 points, while Hill and Venema each had eight.
The District 12C Tournament begins Thursday at the Maroon Activities Center in Butte. The Eagles have earned the No. 2 seed and play at 4:30 p.m.
While Glaus has been pleased with the team’s offensive production, he noted the team can still improve on the defensive end.
“There’s some defensive stuff that we need to shore up. But offensively we’re starting to click and move the ball like I know they’re capable of,” Glaus said. “That makes me feel good heading into the postseason.”
Manhattan Christian 90, Whitehall 43
Whitehall 11 6 14 12 - 43
Christian 24 22 27 17 - 90
WHITEHALL (2-12) – Chance Grimes 2 0-0 6, Parker Wagner 4 0-0 12, Ashton Ponchelon 1 0-0 3, Gavin French 7 0-0 15, Michael Diefenderfer 1 0-0 3, Joe Denny 1 0-0 3, Karsen McMillan 0 1-2 1, Zane Downey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-2 43.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-1) – Austin Kriebel 5 0-0 14, Seth Amunrud 13 2-2 30, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 7 0-0 16, Mason Venema 4 0-0 9, Isaac Hoekema 1 0-0 2, Rance Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Christian Triemstra 5 0-1 11, Jack Scott 1 0-0 2, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Diominic Hoist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 39 2-3 90.
3-point goals: Whi 10 (Wagner 4, Grimes 2, Pochelon 1, French 1, Diefenderfer 1, Denny 1), MC 10 (Kriebel 4, Amunrud 2, Hill 2, Venema 1, Triemstra 1).
Manhattan Christian 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 63
Christian 16 18 14 18 - 66
Harrison 10 10 19 24 - 63
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-1) - Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud 10 7-8 31, Nathan Adams 1 1-2 3, Tebarek Hill 3 0-1 8, Mason Venema 1 6-6 8, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Christian Triemstra4 0-2 10, Jack Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 14-19 66.
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (13-4) - Campbell Smith 7 0-1 16, Andrew Bacon 3 6-8 13, Gavin Hokanson 0 2-2 2, Aaron DeFrance 6 1-2 17, Joe Cima 6 2-2 14, Kace Wagner 0 1-4 1, Sage Buus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-19 63.
3-point goals: MC 10 (Amunrud 4, Hill 2, Trimestra 2, Kriebel 1, Scott 1), HWC 7 (DeFrance 4, Smith 2, Bacon 1).